'Screaming, Yelling, Broken Glass and Violent Behavior': 'RHONJ' Season 14 Finale Juicy Details Revealed
A major focus of this season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on what happens at the finale dinner, a sit-down hosted by Dolores Catania.
This is much ado to the fact that the reunion was canceled due to what occurred in this final event of the season. Now, multiple sources have exclusively confirmed to OK! exactly what went down at the ordeal.
“At the finale dinner, Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs got into a very, very heated argument,” one source exclusively tells OK!. “Teresa was screaming at Margaret Josephs that she’s been trying to ruin her relationship with Luis Ruelas since the beginning.” “More specifically,” they continue, "Teresa claimed that Margaret started rumors about Luis early on and this is where their problems had stemmed from. Margaret did deny it, but then Teresa pointed to a very specific piece of evidence to show that this was the case in her opinion.”
“Margaret then brings up that Jackie Goldschneider, who is present at the sit-down dinner, was also talking to [Ruelas' ex] Vanessa, in an effort to show that it wasn’t just her,” our insiders then stated. “However, Teresa was zero percent mad at Jackie about this because this was back around the time that Teresa had been purporting rumors about Jackie’s husband, Evan Goldschneider, cheating. So, while Teresa may not have been happy that Jackie had talked to Vanessa, she understood why she did at the time and wasn’t mad at her. She definitely was mad at Margaret, though, because Teresa felt like they had forged a friendship on the show from Margaret’s first season on. Plus, Teresa had Margaret at her wedding so she couldn’t understand why she would do this to her.”
- Who's Out? Kim DePaola Believes There Is 'Going to Be a Huge Shake-Up' Ahead of Season 15 of 'RHONJ'
- Kim DePaola Reveals 'Insane' Memoir 'My Life With The Big Boys' Features Behind-the-Scenes Secrets From Her Time on 'RHONJ'
- 'RHONJ' Season 14 Reunion Back on as 'Alternative' Special Allegedly in the Works
As if this wasn’t enough, a massive fight broke out between Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral, who have been getting into it all season when Jennifer put her hands on Danielle two weeks ago on the show. “Stuff really went haywire between Jen and Danielle,” the insider claims. “It was beyond explosive. Jen mentioned something about Danielle’s husband, Nate, having ‘man b-------’ or something and this set Danielle off explosively.” “You know how you see glass on the floor in the first scene of this season when Dolores is sitting at Rails and asked how the sit-down went and she says it was horrible?” the insider asks. “The glass that was everywhere on the floor was because Danielle picked up a glass pitcher and chucked it at Jen. She then lunged at her as well. It was absolutely crazy and she was extremely violent in nature!”
It should be noted that former friend of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Kim DePaola had broken some of this information regarding Danielle and Jennifer on the "Misunderstood with Rachel Uchitel" podcast.
What’s more is that our insiders confirmed that Teresa and Melissa Gorga did indeed get into it a “small drop” as they “were screaming and yelling at each other” and that rumors that had been put out prior to the season airing about Teresa calling Melissa a w----- “were true.”
“All in all with the cast at each others throats this much,” the insider concludes, “it makes sense that the reunion could not move forward. This cast has way too many fractured relationships and, after this dinner, they are most certainly unfixable.”