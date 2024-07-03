'Screaming, Yelling, Broken Glass and Violent Behavior': 'RHONJ' Season 14 Finale Juicy Details Revealed

As if this wasn’t enough, a massive fight broke out between Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral, who have been getting into it all season when Jennifer put her hands on Danielle two weeks ago on the show. “Stuff really went haywire between Jen and Danielle,” the insider claims. “It was beyond explosive. Jen mentioned something about Danielle’s husband, Nate, having ‘man b-------’ or something and this set Danielle off explosively.” “You know how you see glass on the floor in the first scene of this season when Dolores is sitting at Rails and asked how the sit-down went and she says it was horrible?” the insider asks. “The glass that was everywhere on the floor was because Danielle picked up a glass pitcher and chucked it at Jen. She then lunged at her as well. It was absolutely crazy and she was extremely violent in nature!”

It should be noted that former friend of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Kim DePaola had broken some of this information regarding Danielle and Jennifer on the "Misunderstood with Rachel Uchitel" podcast.