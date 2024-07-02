Who's Out? Kim DePaola Believes There Is 'Going to Be a Huge Shake-Up' Ahead of Season 15 of 'RHONJ'

Former “friend of” The Real Housewives of New Jersey Kim DePaola, whose book My Life With The Big Boys was recently released, sat down with OK! to dish all things regarding recent reports about the show — specifically rumors about who is in and whose out for next season.

“I believe there is going to be a huge shake-up,” DePaola dished. “I don’t want to say if it’s Melissa or not because I really don’t have an opinion on it, but I believe it’s either everyone goes and they completely recast the show or… I just don’t see Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga filming anymore. I just don’t see it.”