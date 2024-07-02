Who's Out? Kim DePaola Believes There Is 'Going to Be a Huge Shake-Up' Ahead of Season 15 of 'RHONJ'
Former “friend of” The Real Housewives of New Jersey Kim DePaola, whose book My Life With The Big Boys was recently released, sat down with OK! to dish all things regarding recent reports about the show — specifically rumors about who is in and whose out for next season.
“I believe there is going to be a huge shake-up,” DePaola dished. “I don’t want to say if it’s Melissa or not because I really don’t have an opinion on it, but I believe it’s either everyone goes and they completely recast the show or… I just don’t see Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga filming anymore. I just don’t see it.”
“My opinion is this,” DePaola elaborated. “I believe that if the show continues and Teresa comes back, I’m sure you’ll see me and you’ll see a Posche fashion show.” So, could we see DePaola taking on a full time role on the show? It’s unlikely, as she explained, “Andy Cohen doesn’t see me as a full-time Housewife and that’s okay with me because quite frankly it’s a lot more work than I really want to do. Of course, I would take it on, but I don’t see that. I see it as (me being) a friend.”
“I don’t see this cast coming back as it is,” DePaola reiterated about the potential changes, "so it would be interesting to see who they bring back with Teresa.”
“If Teresa’s back, I think I’ll be back with her,” DePaola made sure to add again. OK! also picked DePaola’s brain about some fans claiming they’d want Danielle Staub back on the show, but she bluntly stated: “I think that ship has sailed, too.”
As fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are aware, Bravo recently confirmed that, for the first time in the show’s run, there would not be a reunion this year.
As OK! reported, there have been rumors surfacing on the internet that Bravo will be filming an “alternative” type of reunion, with both sides reacting to the finale episode.
There has also been speculation that due to Bravo canceling the reunion, a shake-up like DePaola is referring to will likely happen. This is due to history on the network in which The Real Housewives of New York City’s thirteenth season reunion was canceled, which ultimately led to the entire cast of the show being fired and replaced.
What ultimately will happen remains to be seen, so we will have to stay tuned and, as they say in the Bravo world, “watch what happens.”