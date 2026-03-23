Jaclyn Smith, 80, Looks Ageless as She Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of 'Charlie's Angels': Photo

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Jaclyn Smith is proving that timeless beauty never goes out of style. The 80-year-old icon looked effortlessly ageless as she celebrated the 50th anniversary of the hit TV series Charlie's Angels, sharing a sweet moment with Patrick Foley in a new photo that had fans doing a double-take.

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Source: @patrickseanf/Instagram Jaclyn Smith celebrated the 50th anniversary of 'Charlie’s Angels' in a new photo.

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In the snapshot, Smith stunned in a silky pink patterned outfit, exuding her signature elegance while posing closely beside Foley, who wrapped an arm around her shoulder. The two flashed big smiles for the camera, capturing a relaxed and joyful moment during what appeared to be an intimate gathering. The outdoor setting, complete with a casual backdrop and soft lighting, gave the image an easygoing, celebratory feel.

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Foley marked the milestone on Instagram, writing, “Today is the 50th anniversary of the pilot of my all-time favorite show Charlie’s Angels 💖💖💖 How lucky am I, I get to share the evening with my favorite angel Kelly Garrett,” referencing Smith’s iconic role on the series.

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Source: MEGA The star posed for a photo with Patrick Foley.

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Fans quickly flooded the comments section, gushing over the nostalgic moment and Smith’s youthful appearance. “Adorable photo!! 🤍,” one wrote. “Jaclyn was always my favourite too. Growing up and watching Charlie’s Angels was my go to program ❤️❤️,” another shared. “WOW what a beauty!!! Always my favorite Angel!!” a third added. “She looks absolutely amazing 💐,” a fourth commented. “Wow! She’s still gorgeous at 80. I am eight years away from that age, but I don’t think I’ll have that glamour look going on. I’d love to meet her in person and get to know how she manages to stay to young-looking,” a fifth gushed.

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Source: MEGA Jaclyn Smith shared how she stays healthy.

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The post comes years after Smith opened up about how she maintains her glow and overall health. “I’m always surprised when an Instagram photo creates that kind of a result. I mean, who would’ve dreamt it? But the truth is, I live a pretty healthy lifestyle. I don’t drink. I’ve never touched a drug. I exercise daily. I’m married to a heart surgeon who preaches the importance of eating your fruits and vegetables. I enjoy my green drinks. What we put on our bodies shows up on our faces,” she told Fox News Digital.

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Source: MEGA The 80-year-old actress said mindset plays a big role in aging.