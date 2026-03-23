Jaclyn Smith, 80, Looks Ageless as She Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of 'Charlie's Angels': Photo
March 23 2026, Published 10:13 a.m. ET
Jaclyn Smith is proving that timeless beauty never goes out of style.
The 80-year-old icon looked effortlessly ageless as she celebrated the 50th anniversary of the hit TV series Charlie's Angels, sharing a sweet moment with Patrick Foley in a new photo that had fans doing a double-take.
In the snapshot, Smith stunned in a silky pink patterned outfit, exuding her signature elegance while posing closely beside Foley, who wrapped an arm around her shoulder.
The two flashed big smiles for the camera, capturing a relaxed and joyful moment during what appeared to be an intimate gathering. The outdoor setting, complete with a casual backdrop and soft lighting, gave the image an easygoing, celebratory feel.
Foley marked the milestone on Instagram, writing, “Today is the 50th anniversary of the pilot of my all-time favorite show Charlie’s Angels 💖💖💖 How lucky am I, I get to share the evening with my favorite angel Kelly Garrett,” referencing Smith’s iconic role on the series.
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Fans quickly flooded the comments section, gushing over the nostalgic moment and Smith’s youthful appearance.
“Adorable photo!! 🤍,” one wrote.
“Jaclyn was always my favourite too. Growing up and watching Charlie’s Angels was my go to program ❤️❤️,” another shared.
“WOW what a beauty!!! Always my favorite Angel!!” a third added.
“She looks absolutely amazing 💐,” a fourth commented.
“Wow! She’s still gorgeous at 80. I am eight years away from that age, but I don’t think I’ll have that glamour look going on. I’d love to meet her in person and get to know how she manages to stay to young-looking,” a fifth gushed.
The post comes years after Smith opened up about how she maintains her glow and overall health.
“I’m always surprised when an Instagram photo creates that kind of a result. I mean, who would’ve dreamt it? But the truth is, I live a pretty healthy lifestyle. I don’t drink. I’ve never touched a drug. I exercise daily. I’m married to a heart surgeon who preaches the importance of eating your fruits and vegetables. I enjoy my green drinks. What we put on our bodies shows up on our faces,” she told Fox News Digital.
She also pointed out that confidence and emotional well-being play a big role in beauty.
“It’s also about how comfortable you feel in your skin. Are you loved? Are you appreciated? I feel pretty lucky that at this point in my life, at my age, I can talk to you about beauty. I’m pretty shy talking about it because when you’re constantly judged by it, sometimes it can make you retreat. Growing up in Texas, it was always pretty is as pretty does,” she added.
Smith went on to share how mindset has helped her stay grounded over the years.
“But I’ve never gone through a midlife crisis because I’ve always kept busy working and I’ve always been challenged… It’s rewarding to stay in the game. I’m also not obsessed with aging. I think that ages you. I also live a full life with my two children. Each of them has a daughter and my life revolves around them. They take me back to a place of such magic and innocence. I think all of those things have kept me young,” she shared.