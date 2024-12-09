Where Is Jaclyn Smith Now? 6 Things to Know About the 'Charlie's Angels' Star's Life and Career

In the summer of 2002, Smith had her annual mammogram, which detected something suspicious. Although she was healthy at the time, she underwent further tests including a needle biopsy, a core biopsy and an ultrasound.

"My doctor is a good friend of ours," she said. "When the results came back, he told me that he had mixed news. The bad news was that I had cancer. The good was we had caught it early at Stage I, and it was very small – the size of a point of a pencil. At that point, I guess I sort of panicked. I told him, ‘Just take my b----- off.' You don't hear anything after you are told you have cancer. That's why you should never go back for the results alone."

However, her husband, Brad Allen, and her doctor told her to consider other treatment options. She ended up having a lumpectomy and radiation instead.

Before the year ended, Smith completed her radiation and was declared cancer-free.