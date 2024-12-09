Where Is Jaclyn Smith Now? 6 Things to Know About the 'Charlie's Angels' Star's Life and Career
Jaclyn Smith Worked on Several Hit Films and TV Shows
Before rising to fame through Charlie's Angels TV series, Jaclyn Smith began her career with minor roles in The Adventurers, Probe, Bootleggers and Sin, American Style.
From 1976 to 1981, she portrayed Kelly Garrett on the TV series for five seasons, becoming the only original female lead to star in all 115 episodes.
After Charlie's Angels, Smith appeared in more films and shows like Kaleidoscope, Family Album, Free Fall, Ordinary Miracles and Bridal Wave, to name a few.
Jaclyn Smith Was Diagnosed With Cancer
In the summer of 2002, Smith had her annual mammogram, which detected something suspicious. Although she was healthy at the time, she underwent further tests including a needle biopsy, a core biopsy and an ultrasound.
"My doctor is a good friend of ours," she said. "When the results came back, he told me that he had mixed news. The bad news was that I had cancer. The good was we had caught it early at Stage I, and it was very small – the size of a point of a pencil. At that point, I guess I sort of panicked. I told him, ‘Just take my b----- off.' You don't hear anything after you are told you have cancer. That's why you should never go back for the results alone."
However, her husband, Brad Allen, and her doctor told her to consider other treatment options. She ended up having a lumpectomy and radiation instead.
Before the year ended, Smith completed her radiation and was declared cancer-free.
Jaclyn Smith Had a Cameo in the 2019 'Charlie's Angels'
Decades after leading Charlie's Angels TV series, Smith made her latest franchise appearance in the 2019 film — which featured Elizabeth Banks, Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott.
She also had a cameo in the 2003 flick Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.
She Has Been Married 4 Times
Smith was initially married to actor Roger Davis, holding their ceremony in 1968. They divorced in 1975. She was also with Dennis Cole from 1978 to 1981 and Tony Richmond from 1981 to 1989.
In October 1997, the George Washington star tied the knot with Allen after seven years of dating.
"I want this one to be forever," she told the Boston Herald before the ceremony.
Jaclyn Smith Entered a Different Business
Beyond Hollywood, Smith has also been busy creating women's apparel for Kmart. In 2023, she rolled out another collection in collaboration with HSN.
According to Smith, her partnership at the time was extra special as it focused on the pieces "that I like to wear."
"My clothes have always been classic, interchangeable separates. Where HSN and I come together is we believe in quality and value," she said. "I had leeway in sourcing fabrics, detailing where I want to put a button, what kind of button I want to put on, [etc.]."
In addition, Smith launched the STYLE by Jaclyn Smith wig collection for Paula Young Wigs in 2008.
Where Is Jaclyn Smith Now?
Amid her busy schedule as a businesswoman, Smith appeared in an October interview with People where she opened up about Farrah Fawcett and her cancer battle before her death.
"Even when her legs were five times their size [from the cancer treatments], she was still the ultimate girlfriend. She wanted to try on my shoes even if she didn't feel well," said Smith.
She applauded her late pal's decision to "bare her soul" through The Farrah Fawcett Foundation, saying that Fawcett's cancer journey was "her shining moment."
Smith continued, "It was the best you get of Farrah. She didn't want to just be a pinup. Yes, she sold more posters than anybody in the history of posters … but she was also a sculptor, a gourmet cook. She was somewhat of a homebody."
Fawcett ultimately died in June 2009 at the age of 62.