Jacob Elordi Fans Are Divided After Actor Chews and Spits Gum Into His Mom’s Hand at 'Wuthering Heights' Red Carpet Premiere: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Jacob Elordi couldn’t wait to spit out his gum on the red carpet. The actor, 28, was spotted disposing of a chewed-up piece in his mother Melissa’s hand at the red carpet premiere of Wuthering Heights on Wednesday, January 28. Melissa gladly obliged, holding out her hand while Jacob subtly placed the gum inside her palm.

Article continues below advertisement

Social media users were grossed out by the candid moment. “This is not cute,” one person wrote, while another exclaimed, “Noooo!! Find a bin ffs.” A third added, “Ewwww....why did he do that?” Others praised Melissa for helping her son out. “As usual, we moms save our children from the most bizarre and awkward situations,” one user commented, while another said, “Once a mum always a mum. Red carpet or no.” Adrien Brody quipped in the comments section, “Relatable.” The viral video of Jacob received over 3.1 million views in just 24 hours.

Article continues below advertisement

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie Spill Behind-the-Scenes Details From Shooting 'Wuthering Heights'

Source: @bustle/Instagram Jacob Elordi spit out his gum on the red carpet.

The Euphoria alum posed on the red carpet alongside his costar Margot Robbie. He donned a sleek black suit, while she stunned in a black and red ombré Schiaparelli gown. In a January 20 interview, Margot revealed Jacob’s Valentine’s Day gift, leading her to assume he would be “probably a very good boyfriend.” "We were shooting on Valentine's Day. You made my day and, as [your character] Heathcliff, filled my room with roses," she recalled.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @bustle/Instagram Jacob Elordi's mom helped him through an awkward moment.

Meanwhile, the Barbie star missed out on the opportunity to get Jacob a present. "You definitely beat me. Yours was so epic," she admitted. "I remember thinking on Valentine's Day, oh he's probably a very good boyfriend, 'cause there's a lot of thoughtfulness in this. You did a lot of very thoughtful things."

Article continues below advertisement

Jacob Elordi Dishes on Chemistry With Margot Robbie

Source: MEGA Jacob Elordi said it felt like he and Margot Robbie were really 'part of' their characters' 'love.'

The duo’s chemistry is palpable in Wuthering Heights, which releases on February 13. "There'd be a moment where we'd be running hand-in-hand through the moors, maybe not even in the scene, just setting it up, where I'd look across at her and she'd be looking at me and you really realized you are looking at Catherine and she was looking at Heathcliffe," Jacob said in a January 14 interview. "And in that moment, we really were a part of their love, for real."

Article continues below advertisement

Who Are Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi Dating?

Source: MEGA Jacob Elordi previously dated Olivia Jade.