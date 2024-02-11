Lori Loughlin Doesn't Like That Jacob Elordi Has 'Broken a Few Hearts' as Romance With Daughter Olivia Jade Gets Stronger
Lori Loughlin has reservations over daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli's relationship with Euphoria star Jacob Elordi.
Although the pair have been dating on and off for more than two years, according to an insider, the Full House actress admitted she is a "helicopter parent" and just "doesn't trust Jacob."
Lori is allegedly "convinced he’s not the faithful type," and has even snooped into his dating history for clues.
"She doesn’t like that Jacob has broken a few hearts and ex-girlfriends like Zendaya and Kaia Gerber can’t stand him now," the insider continued, adding that the 59-year-old has tried to talk to Olivia Jade about her concerns, but those conversations end in arguments.
The insider further alleged Lori threatened to talk with Kaia's famous mother, Cindy Crawford, to get her side of the story, noting: "That’s not going over well with Olivia."
As OK! previously reported, the couple first sparked rumors of romance in December 2021, shortly after his split from the Bottoms star. Around that time, outlets shared conflicting stories on whether the two were officially in a relationship or not dating at all.
However, within a few months, Jacob and Olivia were spotted on more and more public outings, from coffee dates to walking their dogs together.
In May 2022, a news outlet revealed there were "sparks between them" but they were choosing not to rush into "anything serious" because they'd both recently gotten out of relationships.
As for her mother, Lori, she's been dodging gossip and rumors of her own for the past few years — but about her love life. After she served time behind bars for her role in the college admissions scandal, the actress faced backlash on social media and in her career.
Fuller House co-star Dave Coulier admitted in a 2022 interview that he was shocked that she was convicted and sent to prison.
"If you would have said at the beginning of Full House, 'Who's the one person who's going to end up going to jail?' Lori was last on the list," the 64-year-old dished at the time. "We all make mistakes. Lori is my best girl friend in life. We make each other laugh really hard, through the tough times and the fun times."
The insider spoke with Star magazine about Lori's concerns regarding Jacob and Olivia's relationship.