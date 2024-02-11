Lori Loughlin Doesn't Like That Jacob Elordi Has 'Broken a Few Hearts' as Romance With Daughter Olivia Jade Gets Stronger

As for her mother, Lori, she's been dodging gossip and rumors of her own for the past few years — but about her love life. After she served time behind bars for her role in the college admissions scandal, the actress faced backlash on social media and in her career.

Fuller House co-star Dave Coulier admitted in a 2022 interview that he was shocked that she was convicted and sent to prison.

"If you would have said at the beginning of Full House, 'Who's the one person who's going to end up going to jail?' Lori was last on the list," the 64-year-old dished at the time. "We all make mistakes. Lori is my best girl friend in life. We make each other laugh really hard, through the tough times and the fun times."