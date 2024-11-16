or
Lori Loughlin 'Wants to Make Sure' Jacob Elordi Is 'in It for the Long Haul' With Daughter Olivia Jade as Engagement Rumors Swirl

According to an insider, Lori Loughlin wants to make sure Jacob Elordi is serious about his romance with Olivia Jade.

Nov. 16 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Lori Loughlin is putting the pressure on Jacob Elordi.

According to an insider, the Full House alum, 60, has been concerned over where her daughter Olivia Jade's romance with the Euphoria star, 27, is going after they two have been dating since 2021 amid rumors they may be headed toward an engagement.

"Jacob and Olivia’s relationship has been on and off for several years,” a source claimed. “Lori just wants to make sure that he’s in it for the long haul.”

Loughlin has been worried that Elordi's Hollywood heartthrob status will take him away from the 25-year-old. "Lori’s advice to Olivia is make sure that this relationship is going somewhere,” the insider added, "because she’s dedicated so many years to Jacob already."

The matriarch's nervousness over the young romance isn't anything new. As OK! previously reported, Loughlin has been convinced that the Salt Burn actor is "not the faithful type" because he's dating many of the hottest celebrities. "She doesn’t like that Jacob has broken a few hearts and ex-girlfriends like Zendaya and Kaia Gerber can’t stand him now," a separate source alleged.

Loughlin has always been known to be extremely involved in her children's lives. From October 30, 2020, to December 28, 2020, the television star served her time behind bars at the Federal Correctional Institution after she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 to get their kids into the University of Southern California.

"My family wasn't one to hold grudges. I didn't grow up in a household where if you made a mistake, you weren't forgiven. No one is perfect; we all make mistakes," she said during a recent interview about what she took away from the college admissions scandal. "I was always told to let stuff go. And I think for your own health, you have to let things go because you can't hang on to negativity. Life's too short."

"Every day we’re met with different obstacles, but it’s all in how you approach things. For me, it’s just persevering and as an actress, I hear 'no' a lot, so I just have to be myself and persevere and try not to let in negativity," she continued. "My advice is to just keep moving forward. Everyone has good times and bad times. That’s life."

When asked about what she learned from building herself back up after such public backlash she said, "I’m kind and I’m strong. And open — open to life, open to experiences. And I’m grateful. So I’d say I’m strong, grateful, open and kind."

Life & Style spoke with sources close to Loughlin.

