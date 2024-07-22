Fans initially learned of Laurita and Giudice’s reunion when Laurita took to Instagram on February 11, 2023, to share a photo of the pair with the following caption: “5 hour lunch! Lots to talk about. Lots of laughs too! Reunited and it feels so good! NO, I don’t want back on RHONJ! I live in Las Vegas and moving to Orange County in CA this summer! Although the Ultimate Girls trip sounds fun, I don’t have a sitter for that long to care for Nicholas to be able to do it right now. No, our friendship rekindling has nothing to do with our mutual disdain for Melissa. Teresa and I had a great friendship BEFORE the show and now that all the stress, toxicity, outside influences, and pressures from being on a show together are gone, and life is good for both of us, it is easier to forgive and maintain a friendship. It’s that simple. #NewBeginnings for REAL this time! Lucy and Ethel are BACK and living our BEST lives. Life is good!”

Rumors of what will end up happening with RHONJ have been running rampant ever since Bravo announced there would not be a reunion after Season 14.