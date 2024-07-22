'I Couldn't Care Less!': 'RHONJ' Alum Jacqueline Laurita Issues Shocking Update on Friendship With Teresa Giudice
Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey were shocked when it was revealed Teresa Giudice and Jacqueline Laurita are friends again.
In an exclusive interview with OK!, Laurita broke her silence on their rekindled friendship and why people need to stop overanalyzing it.
“If you’re asking me to comment on what some people are saying about my friendship with Teresa, once again, I couldn’t care less what people think about it!” Laurita began. When the show started, the pair were known as “Lucy and Ethel” due to their inseparable — and hysterical — friendship. “We are enjoying ourselves,” Laurita noted on their rekindled bond.
Some have speculated that Laurita only befriended Giudice again to get her spot back on RHONJ. “I laugh every time someone says that it must be because I want to return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Laurita dished on the critics claiming there is a motive to their reestablished bond. Laurita made it clear that is not the case and that she has no intention of returning to The Real Housewives of New Jersey. “I’m living blissfully in California,” Laurita said, noting that rumors of her attempting to use her friend to return “sound so idiotic.”
But what about the haters trying to warn Laurita that Giudice is using her?
“To the people that are genuinely concerned that Teresa is using me and/or that she’ll hurt me again, I appreciate your concern but please stop worrying!” Laurita exclaimed. “Our friendship is thriving without being on that toxic show — just like it did seven years prior to being on that show. We are at different stages in our lives and we live across the country from each other. There is nothing Teresa is asking of me. We are just having fun reconnecting.” “Stop over analyzing our friendship!” Laurita declared. “It’s all good. We are good! Everyone relax!”
Fans initially learned of Laurita and Giudice’s reunion when Laurita took to Instagram on February 11, 2023, to share a photo of the pair with the following caption: “5 hour lunch! Lots to talk about. Lots of laughs too! Reunited and it feels so good! NO, I don’t want back on RHONJ! I live in Las Vegas and moving to Orange County in CA this summer! Although the Ultimate Girls trip sounds fun, I don’t have a sitter for that long to care for Nicholas to be able to do it right now. No, our friendship rekindling has nothing to do with our mutual disdain for Melissa. Teresa and I had a great friendship BEFORE the show and now that all the stress, toxicity, outside influences, and pressures from being on a show together are gone, and life is good for both of us, it is easier to forgive and maintain a friendship. It’s that simple. #NewBeginnings for REAL this time! Lucy and Ethel are BACK and living our BEST lives. Life is good!”
Rumors of what will end up happening with RHONJ have been running rampant ever since Bravo announced there would not be a reunion after Season 14.