'RHONJ' Arch Enemies Teresa Giudice, Jacqueline Laurita ‘Forgive’ Each Other, Reunite In ‘Mutual Disdain’ For Melissa Gorga
Lucy and Ethel are back!
After their infamous falling out during season 7 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice and Jacqueline Laurita reunited and confirmed that they are rekindling their close friendship in the aftermath of the Skinny Italian author officially kicking Joe and Melissa Gorga out of her life.
"5 hour lunch! Lots to talk about. Lots of laughs too! Reunited and it feels so good! NO, I don’t want back on RHONJ!," Laurita, who now lives in Nevada, wrote alongside a snap of her and her former bestie, in a Tuesday, February 14, Instagram post.
"I live in Las Vegas and moving to Orange County in CA this summer! Although the Ultimate Girls Trip sounds fun, I don’t have a sitter for that long to care for Nicholas [her son] to be able to do it right now," the former Housewife penned. "No, our friendship rekindling has nothing to do with our mutual disdain for Melissa. Teresa and I had a great friendship BEFORE the show and now that all the stress, toxicity, outside influences, and pressures from being on a show together are gone, and life is good for both of us, it is easier to forgive and maintain a friendship."
"It’s that simple. #NewBeginnings for REAL this time! Lucy and Ethel are BACK and living our BEST lives. Life is good! 👯♀️," Laurita happily confirmed.
The mother-of-three and Giudice were original cast members on the show, which premiered in 2009, alongside Laurita's sister-in-laws Dina and Caroline Manzo, in addition to Danielle Staub. In the years that followed, the Dancing With the Stars alum's brother and his wife joined the franchise — a decision which Giudice has never forgiven them for.
“Starting from season 3 on, I really didn’t watch the show. I was just busy raising my daughters and it was real hard for me to watch again. That is when my family came on, and it was not a good situation,” the Standing Strong author explained in a recent interview of finally watching the series back after their family fallout. “In hindsight, I should have saw what was being said about me… Maybe it saved a lot of heartaches because maybe things would have been worse… I kept the peace while my parents were alive.”