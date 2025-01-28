Jada Pinkett Smith and Daughter Willow Have Tense Talk at Lunch After Singer Lost Her Home Due to L.A. Wildfires: Photos
Jada Pinkett Smith and daughter Willow Smith were seen catching up while out to eat in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26.
In photos obtained by OK!, the matriarch looked animated while chatting with the singer, as she threw her hands up in the air at one point.
Willow maintained a neutral face while the actress, 53, spoke and when they headed to the valet stand to get their car.
Despite being in California, both of the ladies were bundled up, with the Worthy author wearing a cream winter coat, matching sweat pants, sunglasses and a wool hat that flowed into a long scarf.
The "Whip My Hair" crooner stayed warm in an olive green hat that featured two eyes on top and pom poms in addition to a colorful floral jacket.
Unfortunately, Willow was one of countless celebrities who lost their homes in the recent wildfires that spread across Los Angeles.
The star hasn't publicly commented on the tragedy of losing her Malibu house, which she reportedly bought in 2020 for $4 million. The 3,000-square-foot abode had four bedrooms and five bathrooms.
It's unclear where Willow is currently living, as Jada and husband Will Smith have been in separate homes for several years now.
News of the couple's separation made headlines in late 2023, revealing they split in 2016 but have no intention of ever officially divorcing.
"We've been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us," the Gotham alum explained on Today.
"I think we were both stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be," she continued. "The truth of the matter is I'm not leaving Will's side and he's not going to leave mine. We've been on a powerful quest. And I'm happier than I've ever been."
The mom-of-two also admitted Will infamously slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars to defend her brought them closer together.
"I call it the ‘holy slap’ now because so many positive things came after it," Jada confessed in another interview of Will hitting the comedian for joking about her bald hairstyle.
"That moment of the s--- hitting the fan is when you see where you really are. After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him," she confessed. "Who knows where our relationship would be if that hadn’t happened?"