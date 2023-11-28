Jada Pinkett Smith Says She and Will Smith Plan to Stay 'Together Forever' Despite 2016 Separation

"I feel like maybe your and his shadow separated in a way in this book, whether they stay together forever or not," Drew Barrymore said of the Bad Moms star's memoir, Worthy. "It sounds like you're staying together forever."

"We’re staying together forever," Jada emphasized about her relationship with the Men in Black actor, 55. "I tried. We tried."

As OK! previously reported, the Red Table Talk host and Will shocked the world when Jada revealed the two had been separated for years without the public knowing. "We're still figuring it out," she explained during an interview.