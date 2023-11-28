Jada Pinkett Smith Says She and Will Smith Plan to Stay 'Together Forever' Despite 2016 Separation
Jada Pinkett Smith continues to make jaws drop!
During the Girls Trip actress' Tuesday, November 28, appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Jada, 52, confirmed she and Will Smith will continue to be married despite their 2016 separation.
"I feel like maybe your and his shadow separated in a way in this book, whether they stay together forever or not," Drew Barrymore said of the Bad Moms star's memoir, Worthy. "It sounds like you're staying together forever."
"We’re staying together forever," Jada emphasized about her relationship with the Men in Black actor, 55. "I tried. We tried."
As OK! previously reported, the Red Table Talk host and Will shocked the world when Jada revealed the two had been separated for years without the public knowing. "We're still figuring it out," she explained during an interview.
"We've been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us," the Set It Off actress added.
"I think we were both stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be," she explained during a recent appearance on Today about what went wrong with Will, whom she married in 1997. "The truth of the matter is I'm not leaving Will's side and he's not going to leave mine. We've been on a powerful quest. And I'm happier than I've ever been."
In an even more shocking admission, Jada said the I Am Legend actor infamously slapping Chris Rock in her honor during the 2022 Academy Awards made her want to repair their relationship even more.
"Being there with him that night, what I did know, was that I might not have walked in there as his wife, but I left that night as his wife," she explained during a chat with CBS Mornings. "And as I sit here today, I am going to be by his side, always."
The movie actor has a similar outlook.
"Can you show up and love somebody for the rest of your life even when you don't agree with them?" he asked the crowd at one of her book events. "I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life."
"Our union is a sloppy public experiment. It is a sloppy public experiment in unconditional love," he added. "As I stand here before you today, I am happier than I’ve ever been in my entire life … I have achieved every single thing I have ever wanted in my entire life."