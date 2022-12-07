Who Is Jade Pinkett? Get To Know Jada Pinkett Smith's Triple Threat Niece
Talent clearly runs in the Pinkett family! While everyone knows Jada Pinkett Smith, husband Will Smith and their children, Jaden and Willow Smith, it turns out the Gotham alum also has a niece in the biz: dancer Jade Pinkett.
Though some may recognize her only because of her famous relatives, she's quickly making a name for herself all on her own.
Scroll down to learn more about the budding star.
She launched her own brand
Earlier this year, the star announced the debut of "with love, JP." At the moment, the Instagram page says everything is still under construction, but their mission statement reveals the brand "represents empowerment of self individuality, and recognizing the power we hold within ourselves."
"Finding, recognizing and using that power to serve out highest self — with love, JP reminds us to do all things with love," the message concluded.
So far, the company has held meditation sessions and released unisex clothing.
She starred in an episode of 'More Than a Name'
The hot stepper, who identifies as Black and Korean, explained she jumped at the opportunity to film TOGETHXR's new series 'More Than A Name' since "it allowed me to showcase who I am beyond my last name."
"This series gave me the opportunity to show my creative side and what I am all about," the 29-year-old continued. "It was a good time for me to appear in the series because I am evolving into this space, and it allows me to have the time to showcase everything I've done over the years."
"I hope filming More Than a Name opens up many more lanes for myself. People don't really know Jade Pinkett — they know my family and their accomplishments," Jade pointed out. "This show allowed me to be my own person and show everything I have to offer."
She loves having an audience
"I've been in the dance industry for over 10 years, and it's never been easy. It's always been a lot of work, but I continued on the path and I didn't allow any outside distractions discourage me or stop me from doing the things that I love to do in this world," she gushed of her passion.
"I love dabbling in each of them. I love performing," she said of balancing dancing with singing and acting. "I truly enjoy each moment of everything, and it goes back to the idea of not being limited to just one thing because we have so many talents. That's the great thing about life is that you get to choose whatever you want to do, and you can follow your dreams."
She turns to Will and Jada for advice
Jade noted that "even in moments of discouragement" her aunt and uncle "always know the right thing to say. Being in this family is a blessing, and the knowledge they're able to pass down to me is probably the greatest gift."
"My auntie really showed me a lot of grace and how to have grace in any situation. Whether it's when I'm at an audition where I am being treated unfairly or just going out there and getting it and not expecting anybody to hand things to you," the choreographer shared. "I'm still learning how to be like her, and I really applaud her. Meanwhile, my Uncle Will always shares so much knowledge. Being around the two of them encourages me to be the best version of myself— just to go out there and be that person."
She also said the couple "keep me humble and center me. They truly want the best for their loved ones."
She enjoys doing manicures
On Jade's Instagram account, she has a highlight showcasing dozens of her countless impressive nail designs.