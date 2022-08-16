Where Do Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Really Stand Months After Infamous Oscars Slap?
Through thick and thin. Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have only grown closer amid the Oscars controversy.
"Will and Jada are still this unbreakable couple," a source maintained of the Hollywood couple, who shied away from the spotlight after the King Richard actor slapped Chris Rock across the face at the Awards show months prior. “Going through the Oscars incident as a team has only made their relationship stronger."
OK! reported Will, 53, marched on stage at the Academy Awards back in March and slapped the comedian after he made a joke about his wife's shaved head. (Jada, 50, has been open about her struggles with alopecia and hair loss, though Chris maintained after the controversial joke that he was unaware of her condition.)
FROM SLAP TO SWIPE RIGHT: CHRIS ROCK CAUGHT ON A-LIST DATING APP RAYA AFTER WILL SMITH BEAT UP
After returning to his seat, having left Chris, the audience and the at-home viewers absolutely stunned, Will shouted at the presenter, "keep my wife’s name out your f**king mouth."
Will apologized to Chris on Instagram the next day and later resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences; however, the A-listers have yet to make amends.
"[Chris is] not concerned with the Smiths at the moment," an insider lamented after Jada called for the "two intelligent, capable men" to "talk this out and reconcile," during the Wednesday, June 1, Red Table Talk episode.
Meanwhile, OK! exclusively reported that the physical altercation had less to do with Chris making Jada the butt of his joke and more to do with the cracks in Will and Jada's relationship.
"Will's ego took a huge hit when Jada's dalliance with August became public a couple of years ago," the insider dished of the actress' romance with August Alsina. "He hung in and fought hard to save his marriage, but he's always felt that certain people, including Chris, were sneering at him and laughing behind his back about how emasculated he allowed himself to be."
ROUGH PATCH? WILL SMITH & JADA PINKETT SMITH ARE 'FIGURING THINGS OUT' IN THERAPY AFTER OSCARS ORDEAL, CLAIMS INSIDER
"This isn't the first time Will has lost his cool, because there have been many other instances," the source explained of the Seven Pounds actor, who is banned from the Oscars for the next ten years. "For Jada, it's a total turnoff."
Luckily, it seems the coparents — who share famous offsprings Jaden, 24, and Willow, 21 — have worked out their issues and are moving forward, as they were spotted for the first time together since the slap grabbing a bite to eat at Nobu Malibu on Saturday, August 13.