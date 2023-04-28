Jaime Camil Reveals 'Jane the Virgin' Creator Wants to Do a Limited Series 10 Years Into the Future

Though it's only been four years since Jane the Virgin ended, there could be more episodes in sight — at least according to Jaime Camil, who played Rogelio de la Vega on the hit CW series.

"I think the creator, Jennie Urman, wants to do something where the characters are featured 10 years later. She has this idea of doing a limited series of 10 episodes where the show will feature the characters and where they've all landed after the show ended," the 49-year-old exclusively tells OK! while speaking about his partnership with Modelo, where they share the importance of Cinco De Mayo. "Of course, Rogelio is a huge star in Hollywood, obviously."