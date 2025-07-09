Jaime King Engaged to Investor Austin Sosa 4 Months After She Lost Custody of Her 2 Sons to Ex-Husband Kyle Newman
Jaime King is walking down the aisle again!
After the actress was spotted in West Hollywood, Calif., with a diamond ring on that finger on Monday, July 7, a news outlet confirmed King is engaged to investor Austin Sosa.
"She is very close with his family and was staying with his parents after she moved out of her Los Angeles apartment earlier this year," a source spilled of the relationship.
Though the Hart of Dixie alum, 46, hasn't shared a photo of her new man on social media, she did give him a shout-out in a June 8 Instagram post that featured photos of herself with her and ex-husband Kyle Newman's two sons, James, 11, and Leo, 9.
"My God, I am the luckiest and most great mother ever," she captioned the upload. "Thank you to Pammy, Chase, Austin, Gwendolyn and Carlos. Family forever 🎀💅🏻💯💗."
The Actress Lost Custody of Her 2 Sons
Though she spent time with her boys on that day, King lost physical custody of her sons to Newman in March, which is also when she was ordered to complete a six-month rehab program.
As OK! reported, the mother-of-two still has visitation rights and can see her tots three times a week. Paperwork revealed King's rehab includes aftercare, a 26-week parenting program, counseling and more.
Insider the Exes' Nasty Battle
The exes have butted heads over their kids and King's sobriety for years, as in 2020, she filed a domestic violence prevention petition against the filmmaker, 49, claiming he staged an "intervention" for her. However, King insisted she wasn't addicted to any substances at the time, and when she entered treatment, she was released a few days later since she didn't have anything in her system.
Back then, Newman sought out primary custody, as he alleged his former spouse was a "chronic drug addict and alcoholic who refuses to acknowledge that she has a problem, let alone seek meaningful treatment for such problem."
King touched on the drama when she appeared on an April episode of the "Whine Down With Jana Kramer" podcast.
"My duty as a mother is to protect my children. And that's all that matters to me," she expressed of the situation. "This is scary. I just didn't know when I got married at a young age. I just didn't know that that the world works like this. I didn't know that legal systems work like this."
"And not to sound like some kind of neophyte, but I thought that, you know, when you choose to love someone, then you love that person. You build a family with them, and, you trust them," the model continued, referring to when she wed Newman in 2007.
"I've never had to think about myself as sober or not sober," she stated. "I stopped using drugs at 17 or something."