Jaime King Vows to Always 'Protect Her Kids' Despite Losing Sole Custody of Her Sons in Messy Divorce Battle

"My duty as a mother is to protect my children. And that's all that matters to me. This is scary," King admitted. "I just didn't know when I got married at a young age. I just didn't know that that the world works like this. I didn't know that legal systems work like this.”

"And not to sound like some kind of neophyte, but I thought that, you know, when you choose to love someone, then you love that person. You build a family with them, and, you trust them," King said of Newman, whom she married back in 2007.