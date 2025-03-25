NEWS Jaime King Says She's 'Focused' on Her Children After Losing Custody and Being Kicked Out of L.A. Rental Amid Sobriety Struggles Source: MEGA Jaime King is going through a rough time.

Jaime King is trying to move forward after being kicked out of her home and losing custody of her kids. The White Chicks actress spoke out for the first time amid news she was forced to leave her Los Angeles rental after owing more than $42,000 in back rent.

Source: MEGA The actress lost custody of her kids and was kicked out of her home.

"The situation with my landlord was resolved privately. It’s disappointing — but not surprising — to see someone try to exploit this moment for attention," King, 45, declared in a statement to a news publication. The Hart of Dixie star continued: "I am currently focused on what matters most: my children."

Source: MEGA Jaime King shares two sons, James, 11, and Leo, 9, with her ex-husband, Kyle Newman.

While King still shares legal custody of her sons, James, 11, and Leo, 9, her ex Kyle Newman, 49, was awarded sole physical custody of their kids earlier this month after the Pearl Harbor actress failed to complete a six-month drug and alcohol program. Requirements had involved weekly testing, a 26-week parenting program and both individual and conjoint counseling with her children.

After losing custody, King was given visitation rights — though visits must be supervised and can't exceed more than three times in one week. The Sin City star — who formerly gushed about her close relationship with Taylor Swift, the godmother of her son Leo — was also ordered to complete six months of rehab for drugs and alcohol.

Source: @jaime_king/Instagram Jaime King still shares legal custody with Kyle Newman but only has visitation rights.

Newman first filed for sole custody of his and King's children after he allegedly found his ex-wife "strung out" and "drunk" while watching their two boys. The former spouses had been battling over finances and custody ever since King filed for divorce from Newman in 2020 after 13 years of marriage. The exes' split was settled in 2023.

Just days after her parenting role was diminished to weekly visits with her little ones, King was given the boot by her landlord due to an accumulation of $42,580 in back rent. According to documents obtained by the news outlet King spoke to, the mom-of-two had been living in the $10,145-a-month Hollywood Hills property since April 2023, but abruptly stopped paying rent in January.

Source: MEGA Jaime King and Kyle Newman were married for 13 years before their split.

King's landlord claimed she was forced to lock her tenant out and accused her of "maliciously" continuing to live at the pad despite owing payments. The Hollywood star's attorney, however, insisted King had been securing acting jobs in order to pay off the back rent.