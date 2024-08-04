Taylor Swift's Godchildren: Inside Her Coveted Role in 8 Clicks
Jaime King Chose Taylor Swift to Become the Godmother of Her Son
Taylor Swift confirmed in a since-deleted Instagram post in March 2015 that she would be the godmother of Jaime King's second child. She made the announcement with a photo of herself kneeling before her pregnant pal and caressing her belly.
King also posted another photo from their meeting alongside the caption, “And @taylorswift will forever be looking over our new baby @kylenewman — we all love you!”
Taylor Swift Met Her Godson for the First Time
In July 2015, King gave birth to her baby boy, Leo Thames Newman. A few days later, the "champagne problems" singer visited her baby godson and shared a sneak peek of their heartfelt meeting on her social media.
Swift flew to see Newman amid her 1989 World Tour.
Taylor Swift Dedicated a Song for Leo Thames Newman
During her 1989 World Tour stop in Santa Clara, Calif., Swift serenaded her fans with a "Never Grow Up" performance and announced she dedicated the song to her godson.
“I wrote it when I was 18 or 19, but my friend just had a baby and she made me [his] godmother. I was holding this little baby the other night and I was just thinking differently,” she told the crowd. “You’re holding onto something that’s so innocent and so perfect and has no idea what’s coming for it with the world. The world is going to throw so many things at you as we grow up.”
Why Jaime King Chose Taylor Swift to Be the Godmother
After giving birth to Newman, King told Elle she chose Swift to become her son's godmother because she "was just so sweet" and "incredibly thoughtful."
"Choosing a godmother is a very sacred and important thing in our family. They're going to be guiding your child, and they're responsible for them if something was to ever happen. We try and choose people who we know would raise our child the way that we would raise our child and her thoughtfulness, her kindness, her authenticity — the way that she's generous with her family, with her friends, with her fans — is so powerful to me," King explained.
She also recalled the time they were hanging out on the couch and the moment she asked Swift if she would ever want to be a godmother.
"And she cried and, you know, all the fun things that best friends do," King continued.
Taylor Swift Shared a Touching Tribute to Her Godson
Swift marked Newman's half-birthday by paying a touching tribute to him on Instagram. One of the snaps showed the "So Long, London" singer carrying her godson while posing alongside King.
Jaime King Gushed About Taylor Swift
Speaking with E! News in 2016, the White Chicks alum opened up about her decision to make Swift a godparent of one of her kids.
"I always thought if I were to have another child that she would be the ideal godmother because the way she not only treats me but the way she treats other human beings," said King. "She's so loving and so giving and so generous and she does everything from her heart and she's incredibly brave and authentic. It's a very rare thing to come across."
Taylor Swift Confirmed Her Godmother Role to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Children
The "Fortnight" singer revealed in an Instagram Stories update that she is the godmother of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' kids.
"Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids' sperm donor!" she captioned her sweet post to support her BFF's new film, Deadpool & Wolverine.
The pair have four kids — James, Inez, Betty and Olin.
Taylor Swift Featured Her Godchildren in Her Music
Swift featured James in her Reputation track, "Gorgeous," by adding her voice to the song. She also referenced the couple's first three kids in her track "Betty."
During the Eras Tour stop in Philadelphia, Swift gave her godchildren a shout-out while performing the Folklore song.
“There are a few of the characters [in 'Betty'] that I actually, fun fact, named after real people in my life who I love more than anything,” said Swift. “And their names are James, Inez and Betty.”