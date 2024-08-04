Taylor Swift's Godchildren: Inside Her Coveted Role in 8 Clicks

After giving birth to Newman, King told Elle she chose Swift to become her son's godmother because she "was just so sweet" and "incredibly thoughtful."

"Choosing a godmother is a very sacred and important thing in our family. They're going to be guiding your child, and they're responsible for them if something was to ever happen. We try and choose people who we know would raise our child the way that we would raise our child and her thoughtfulness, her kindness, her authenticity — the way that she's generous with her family, with her friends, with her fans — is so powerful to me," King explained.

She also recalled the time they were hanging out on the couch and the moment she asked Swift if she would ever want to be a godmother.

"And she cried and, you know, all the fun things that best friends do," King continued.