Jake Gyllenhaal Admits Filming Jennifer Aniston Love Scene Was 'Torture' Since He Was Crushing On Her

Though sharing a steamy scene with your celebrity crush may sound like a dream come true, it seems actually doing so was anything but for Jake Gyllenhaal.

Earlier this week, the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor got candid about what was really going through his head while filming sex scenes with his The Good Girl costar and real-life crush, Jennifer Aniston, comparing the early aughts ordeal to “torture” due to his attraction to the Friends alum.