Jennifer Aniston & 'Morning Show' Costar Jon Hamm Sizzle In Comical New Ad After Debunked Romance Rumors

Contrary to popular rumors, actress Jennifer Aniston is not falling for her Morning Show costar Jon Hamm — but her cardigan sure is!

Earlier this week, the Friends alum showed off slender shoulders in a new advertisement for Vital Proteins protein bars alongside the Mad Men icon, her sweater slipping down as she handed out samples of the brand’s new products to passerbys in a branded booth.

“Vital Proteins bars, they just came out!” the sitcom staple can be heard saying in the video, shared with her 41 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, December 7. “We’ve got coffee, we’ve got peanut butter and chocolate and we’ve got coconut.”