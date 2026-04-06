Jake Paul Insists 'Charlie Kirk Was Clearly Going to Be the Next President': 'It's Very Sad'

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Jake Paul believes the late Charlie Kirk would have made a fine president if he hadn't passed away. The conservative pundit died in September 2025 after being shot by an assailant in Utah.

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Jake Paul Calls Charlie Kirk's Death 'Very Sad'

🚨NEW: Jake Paul on being President⚡️



"I've seen Trump — his energy is why he's there. He's a f*cking LEGEND in that sense."@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/PGCow6RXXn — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) April 5, 2026 Source: @JasonJournoDC/X Jake Paul gave his thoughts on Charlie Kirk's death.

The boxer, 29, spoke with Theo Von during a podcast on April 5, where the two men discussed politics. “Charlie would have been the guy. So it's very sad, bro. He's just awesome,” Paul sighed, adding he never actually met the Turning Point USA founder but admired him from afar. "I just followed all of his stuff," Paul said. “He was like aiming for it, though. I think that's the problem is like,' I'm just a kid from Ohio. That's a high school dropout.'" The social media star noted how his own rise to fame was different than Kirk's mission-oriented journey.

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Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Charlie Kirk was shot dead in September 2025.

“If it makes sense at some point, then it makes sense that was like his job and his purpose and all of that," he continued. “If someone was like, this is like me becoming a world champion in boxing, it makes more sense than Jake Paul becoming president," Paul noted. "Charlie Kirk was clearly going to be the next president.” Von, 46, then chimed in, wondering if certain people didn't want to see Kirk become an important political figure.

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Theo Von and Jake Paul Also Discussed Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Jake Paul also gave his two cents about Donald Trump.

"There was probably people that didn't want to see that possibly occur, they didn't want to see that get to the next level,” Von said. Their chat then moved on to discussing current president Donald Trump, with the former Vine star noting how much power it actually takes to run a country as big as the USA. “Sign up for the hardest job in the world where you're working 14 hours a day just cranking it,” Paul joked about long days in the White House that Trump, 79, undertakes.

Source: @JasonJournoDC/X 'He's just awesome,' Jake Paul said of Charlie Kirk.