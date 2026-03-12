Donald Trump Endorses 'Incredible' Boxer Jake Paul for Office

Article continues below advertisement

During a rally at a packaging facility in Hebron, Kentucky, on Wednesday, March 11, President Donald Trump pledged his "complete and total endorsement" to YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul for any future political run. While Paul has not yet officially announced a campaign for any specific office, Trump invited him onstage and predicted that he would run in the "not too distant future.” The endorsement occurred during a speech where the president was promoting his economic message.

'Courageous Guy'

Amazing day with @realDonaldTrump @POTUS full interview coming soon 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZYdeuub0tC — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 11, 2026 Source: @jakepaul/X The president praised the boxer.

Trump, 79, praised Paul, 29, as a "h--- of a fighter," incredible, and a "courageous guy," specifically stating, "You have my complete and total endorsement.” Paul reciprocated the support, stating that Trump "taught me courage" and that Americans should "never back down from a fight,” even though the president has earned the nickname TACO — Trump Always Chickens Out — from critics referring to his frequent retreating from various threats and promises. The boxer also shared a video of himself awkwardly dancing with Trump to "YMCA," fueling speculation about his future in politics.

Donald Trump has “completely and totally” endorsed Jake Paul for political office.pic.twitter.com/6QTU5xVazs — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 11, 2026 Source: @PopBase/X The internet star previously endorsed Donald Trump.

Some observers noted the endorsement followed Paul being seen sitting with Vice President J.D. Vance at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, sparking speculation about his future political role. This mutual support follows the boxer’s earlier endorsement of the POTUS during the 2024 presidential election, in which Paul urged his followers to vote for Trump in a viral video. Following a knockout loss in December 2025, Paul underwent a second jaw surgery in February. He is currently sidelined and not expected to return to the ring until late 2026 or early 2027.

Paul has built a career largely defined by controversy, ranging from legal battles and allegations of financial exploitation to personal conduct scandals. He was fired from the Disney Channel show Bizaardvark in 2017 following reports that his real-life stunts and "war zone" neighborhood antics had become a liability for the network. In 2018, a video surfaced of Paul using the N-word multiple times during a freestyle rap in 2015. In August 2020, the FBI executed a search warrant at Paul’s California mansion. The raid was linked to an investigation into looting and rioting at a Scottsdale, Ariz., mall earlier that year. While federal agents seized multiple firearms, Paul ultimately did not face federal charges. During the 2020 pandemic, Paul faced intense backlash from the Mayor of Calabasas, Calif., for hosting massive, maskless house parties. He further drew ire by publicly calling COVID-19 a "hoax" in a Daily Beast interview, though he later attempted to backpedal.

Inside Jake Paul's Scandals

