Donald Trump Endorses 'Incredible' Boxer Jake Paul for Office
March 12 2026, Published 10:35 a.m. ET
During a rally at a packaging facility in Hebron, Kentucky, on Wednesday, March 11, President Donald Trump pledged his "complete and total endorsement" to YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul for any future political run.
While Paul has not yet officially announced a campaign for any specific office, Trump invited him onstage and predicted that he would run in the "not too distant future.”
The endorsement occurred during a speech where the president was promoting his economic message.
'Courageous Guy'
Trump, 79, praised Paul, 29, as a "h--- of a fighter," incredible, and a "courageous guy," specifically stating, "You have my complete and total endorsement.”
Paul reciprocated the support, stating that Trump "taught me courage" and that Americans should "never back down from a fight,” even though the president has earned the nickname TACO — Trump Always Chickens Out — from critics referring to his frequent retreating from various threats and promises.
The boxer also shared a video of himself awkwardly dancing with Trump to "YMCA," fueling speculation about his future in politics.
- Logan Paul Gets Into Brawl Outside West Hollywood Hotspot Nightingale, Slaps Heckler In Front Of Stunned Crowd
- Jake Paul Beats Tyron Woodley By Split Decision, Dares The Former UFC Welterweights Champion To Get An 'I Love Jake Paul' Tattoo For A Rematch
- 'Don't Go Sleepy Sleepy!': Jake Paul Taunts Pro MMA Fighter Conor McGregor With 100K Pendant
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Some observers noted the endorsement followed Paul being seen sitting with Vice President J.D. Vance at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, sparking speculation about his future political role.
This mutual support follows the boxer’s earlier endorsement of the POTUS during the 2024 presidential election, in which Paul urged his followers to vote for Trump in a viral video.
Following a knockout loss in December 2025, Paul underwent a second jaw surgery in February. He is currently sidelined and not expected to return to the ring until late 2026 or early 2027.
Paul has built a career largely defined by controversy, ranging from legal battles and allegations of financial exploitation to personal conduct scandals.
He was fired from the Disney Channel show Bizaardvark in 2017 following reports that his real-life stunts and "war zone" neighborhood antics had become a liability for the network.
In 2018, a video surfaced of Paul using the N-word multiple times during a freestyle rap in 2015.
In August 2020, the FBI executed a search warrant at Paul’s California mansion. The raid was linked to an investigation into looting and rioting at a Scottsdale, Ariz., mall earlier that year. While federal agents seized multiple firearms, Paul ultimately did not face federal charges.
During the 2020 pandemic, Paul faced intense backlash from the Mayor of Calabasas, Calif., for hosting massive, maskless house parties. He further drew ire by publicly calling COVID-19 a "hoax" in a Daily Beast interview, though he later attempted to backpedal.
Inside Jake Paul's Scandals
In March 2023, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged Paul with illegally promoting crypto assets (Tronix and BitTorrent) without disclosing that he was paid for the endorsements. He agreed to pay over $400,000 in penalties to settle the charges.
In 2021, TikToker Justine Paradise accused Paul of forcing her to perform a sexual act at his home in 2019. Shortly after, model Railey Lollie alleged Paul had groped her in 2017. Paul has categorically denied all allegations, calling them "manufactured.”
Former girlfriend Alissa Violet and other ex-members of his "Team 10" collective have accused Paul of emotional and mental abuse, including incidents of aggression and bullying.
Throughout his boxing career, Paul has faced persistent (and largely unsubstantiated) rumors that his matches are scripted or rigged. He has frequently threatened or filed defamation lawsuits against those making these claims, including a notable legal battle with promoter Eddie Hearn, which was settled in 2025.