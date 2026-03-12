or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Endorses 'Incredible' Boxer Jake Paul for Office

split of Donald Trump, Jake Paul.
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump endorsed 'incredible' influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul for an unannounced political career.

March 12 2026, Published 10:35 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

During a rally at a packaging facility in Hebron, Kentucky, on Wednesday, March 11, President Donald Trump pledged his "complete and total endorsement" to YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul for any future political run.

While Paul has not yet officially announced a campaign for any specific office, Trump invited him onstage and predicted that he would run in the "not too distant future.”

The endorsement occurred during a speech where the president was promoting his economic message.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jake Paul might get into politics.
Source: MEGA

Jake Paul might get into politics.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

'Courageous Guy'

Source: @jakepaul/X

The president praised the boxer.

Trump, 79, praised Paul, 29, as a "h--- of a fighter," incredible, and a "courageous guy," specifically stating, "You have my complete and total endorsement.”

Paul reciprocated the support, stating that Trump "taught me courage" and that Americans should "never back down from a fight,” even though the president has earned the nickname TACO — Trump Always Chickens Out — from critics referring to his frequent retreating from various threats and promises.

The boxer also shared a video of himself awkwardly dancing with Trump to "YMCA," fueling speculation about his future in politics.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump praised the YouTuber.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump praised the YouTuber.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @PopBase/X

The internet star previously endorsed Donald Trump.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Some observers noted the endorsement followed Paul being seen sitting with Vice President J.D. Vance at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, sparking speculation about his future political role.

This mutual support follows the boxer’s earlier endorsement of the POTUS during the 2024 presidential election, in which Paul urged his followers to vote for Trump in a viral video.

Following a knockout loss in December 2025, Paul underwent a second jaw surgery in February. He is currently sidelined and not expected to return to the ring until late 2026 or early 2027.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Jake Paul has built a career largely defined by controversy.
Source: MEGA

Jake Paul has built a career largely defined by controversy.

Paul has built a career largely defined by controversy, ranging from legal battles and allegations of financial exploitation to personal conduct scandals.

He was fired from the Disney Channel show Bizaardvark in 2017 following reports that his real-life stunts and "war zone" neighborhood antics had become a liability for the network.

In 2018, a video surfaced of Paul using the N-word multiple times during a freestyle rap in 2015.

In August 2020, the FBI executed a search warrant at Paul’s California mansion. The raid was linked to an investigation into looting and rioting at a Scottsdale, Ariz., mall earlier that year. While federal agents seized multiple firearms, Paul ultimately did not face federal charges.

During the 2020 pandemic, Paul faced intense backlash from the Mayor of Calabasas, Calif., for hosting massive, maskless house parties. He further drew ire by publicly calling COVID-19 a "hoax" in a Daily Beast interview, though he later attempted to backpedal.

Inside Jake Paul's Scandals

image of Jake Paul has dealt with some scandals.
Source: MEGA

Jake Paul has dealt with some scandals.

In March 2023, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged Paul with illegally promoting crypto assets (Tronix and BitTorrent) without disclosing that he was paid for the endorsements. He agreed to pay over $400,000 in penalties to settle the charges.

In 2021, TikToker Justine Paradise accused Paul of forcing her to perform a sexual act at his home in 2019. Shortly after, model Railey Lollie alleged Paul had groped her in 2017. Paul has categorically denied all allegations, calling them "manufactured.”

Former girlfriend Alissa Violet and other ex-members of his "Team 10" collective have accused Paul of emotional and mental abuse, including incidents of aggression and bullying.

Throughout his boxing career, Paul has faced persistent (and largely unsubstantiated) rumors that his matches are scripted or rigged. He has frequently threatened or filed defamation lawsuits against those making these claims, including a notable legal battle with promoter Eddie Hearn, which was settled in 2025.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.