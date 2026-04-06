Top Doctor Issues Brutal Warning About Donald Trump's Health as He Details Signs of Dementia
April 6 2026, Published 12:47 p.m. ET
Following a profane post by President Donald Trump on Easter Sunday, Dr. Vin Gupta, a medical analyst for MS NOW, stated that the 79-year-old is "exhibiting all the signs of dementia.”
While Dr. Gupta noted that he does not have access to the president's private medical data, he argued that the scrutiny is "fair" given a worsening "trend line" in public behavior.
Dr. Gupta listed five specific symptoms he observed in the aging POTUS: erratic behavior, difficulty finishing sentences, frequent confusion, illogical trains of thought and word-finding difficulties.
The doctor's most recent comments followed an inflammatory Easter Sunday post by Trump on Truth Social. Dr. Gupta also pointed to a family history of the disease, noting that Trump's father, Fred Trump Sr., was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in his 80s.
“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!” Donald posted on Sunday morning. “Open the F-----’ Strait, you crazy b-------, or you’ll be living in H--- - JUST WATCH!” he continued before adding, “Praise be to Allah.”
The doctor has been highlighting the commander-in-chief’s cognitive decline for months, with this latest post fueling further online diagnosis.
“Erratic. Can’t finish sentences. Often confused. Illogical train of thought — word-finding difficulties. Developing and worsening gradually over time,” the expert wrote on X on Sunday, April 5. “The President is exhibiting all the signs of dementia.”
Donald has claimed to "ace" multiple cognitive exams, such as the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), which he has used as evidence of mental fitness. Dr. Vin countered that repeatedly taking such tests is "not the flex he thinks it is" and may actually suggest doctors are "monitoring" for decline.
“This is not the flex he thinks it is,” he said after Donald bragged about passing it for the third time. “You don’t do this every other day and use that as evidence that you’re cognitively there.”
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Psychologist Dr. John Gartner agreed with Dr. Vin, saying in December 2025, “You could maybe justify giving someone the MoCA once, just on their age, just as part of a physical. If you’re giving it to him three times, that means you’re not assessing dementia. That means you’re monitoring dementia.”
Donald's physical health seems to be deteriorating, too, as he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition affecting blood flow from the legs, which was used to explain visible bruising on his hands and swollen ankles.
The White House has consistently maintained that the president is in good health and remains "mentally and physically fit" for office, with its communications staff in full battle mode following the inflammatory Easter post.
Dr. Vin previously reflected on Donald’s family history of age-related dementia, which “seems like it’s getting worse.”
“The acting out, behavior changes, lashing out, acting unreasonable,” he said. “One could say this is his core fundamental personality based on what we’ve seen over, frankly, his entire adult life, but it’s getting worse.”
Critic and niece Mary Trump agreed, telling "The Daily Beast" podcast, “I see that same look of confusion. I see that he does not always seem to be oriented to time and place. His short-term memory seems to be deteriorating.”