'Clown' Jake Paul Torn Apart for Fighting Boxing Legend Mike Tyson in Live Netflix Event: 'Obliterate That Man'
Jake Paul was called out after it was announced he would be boxing Mike Tyson for a live Netflix event on July 20.
Tyson, 57, and the YouTube star, 27, will duke it out inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the streamer announced on Thursday, March 7.
"'We signed the contract.' @netflix @mostvaluablepromotions #PaulTyson," Tyson captioned a photo via Instagram after the news was released.
However, people were confused how Paul would take on Tyson with little experience. One person wrote, "Brothers gonna maul Jake," while another added, "My 10 years feeding money on Mike 😂."
A third person declared, "Mike…do not bulls---. Obliterate that man."
A fourth commented on Paul's career, writing, "this guy, paul, needs to stop ruining boxing," while another said, "Boxing is f------- dead this is outrageous, a clown like Jake paul fighting mike tyson...."
A sixth person simply said, "Fighting a 60 yr old man and still gonna lose is insanity 😭."
The live event is not to be missed.
"I'm very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T STADIUM IN ARLINGTON, TEXAS," Tyson said in a statement. "He's grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a 'kid' can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT."
"It's a full-circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch, as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones, and now I plan to finish him," he continued.
For his part, Paul, who turned pro four years ago, said he is ready to take on Tyson.
"It's crazy to think that in my second pro fight I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson's undercard," he said in a statement. "Now, less than four years later, I'm stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing's most notorious fighters and biggest icons. Within just two and a half years of founding MVP, we're about to produce the biggest fight in history, a fight in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world — a testament to all we've accomplished in such a short amount of time."
Paul has a 9-1 record, which includes six knockouts, while Tyson, who turns 58 in June, has won 50 total fights in his career and was the youngest heavyweight champion ever at 20 years old. His last match was against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020, which ended in a tie.