'Clown' Jake Paul Torn Apart for Fighting Boxing Legend Mike Tyson in Live Netflix Event: 'Obliterate That Man'

For his part, Paul, who turned pro four years ago, said he is ready to take on Tyson.

"It's crazy to think that in my second pro fight I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson's undercard," he said in a statement. "Now, less than four years later, I'm stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing's most notorious fighters and biggest icons. Within just two and a half years of founding MVP, we're about to produce the biggest fight in history, a fight in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world — a testament to all we've accomplished in such a short amount of time."