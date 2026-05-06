Annoyed Pete Hegseth Snaps at Reporter Who Claims Donald Trump Changed His Mind About Iran's Future: 'You Started Out Nicely'
May 6 2026, Updated 4:14 p.m. ET
Pete Hegseth wasn't happy with a Newsmax reporter who questioned Donald Trump's decisions about the war in Iran.
During a Tuesday, May 5, briefing at the Pentagon, James Rosen prefaced his inquiry by taking a moment to compliment the president's administration.
"I want to first express my gratitude and admiration for the work you do and for everyone involved in our armed forces and also for the accomplishments of Operation Epic Fury, which I think are too often dismissed too lightly," he said, per a report. "But those accomplishments don’t obscure, I think, a central default that has occurred here, and I would like you both to address it."
Rosen pointed out that on day one of the conflict, the president told the people of Iran, "When we’re finished, take over your government. It’ll be yours to take."
Rosen pointed to the POTUS' changing tune, reading what Trump wrote via Truth Social on the seventh day: "The president said, ‘There will be no deal with Iran except’ all caps, exclamation mark ‘UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!’"
'You Started Out Nicely'
"What happens to that pledge to the Iranians?" the journalist asked. "And when did the president decide to capitulate on his demand for unconditional surrender?"
Hegseth seemed peeved by the question, responding, "You started out nicely, but you ended exactly where we knew you would end."
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Pete Hegseth Defends Donald Trump
"The president hasn’t capitulated on anything. He holds the cards, we maintain the upper hand, and Project Freedom only strengthens that hand," he insisted. "And so, he will ensure that whatever deal is made, or whatever end state is reached, creates ensuring that Iran never has a nuclear weapon, which is a No. 1."
"He’s been focused on that, and the deal and discussions are centered on that," the United States Secretary of War declared. "And what the Iranian people take advantage of after the fact is up to them. And he’s been very clear about that."
Hegseth has remained a staunch supporter of Trump, recently lashing out when someone questioned the president's cognitive abilities.
"Do you believe that the president is mentally stable enough to be the commander-in-chief?" San Diego Democrat Sara Jacobs asked during a Capitol Hill hearing in April.
"Did you ask the same question of Joe Biden for four years?" Hegseth replied, to which Jacobs responded, "Mr. Secretary, Joe Biden is not the President. Mr. Trump has been president for a year and a half."
"I won’t even engage with the level of disparagement that you’re putting on the commander-in-chief," Hegseth stated. "He’s the sharpest and most insightful commander-in-chief we’ve had in generations."