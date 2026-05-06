Annoyed Pete Hegseth Snaps at Reporter Who Claims Donald Trump Changed His Mind About Iran's Future: 'You Started Out Nicely'

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Pete Hegseth wasn't happy with a Newsmax reporter who questioned Donald Trump's decisions about the war in Iran. During a Tuesday, May 5, briefing at the Pentagon, James Rosen prefaced his inquiry by taking a moment to compliment the president's administration.

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Source: mega Pete Hegseth hit back at a reporter who claimed the president's views on Iran have shifted.

"I want to first express my gratitude and admiration for the work you do and for everyone involved in our armed forces and also for the accomplishments of Operation Epic Fury, which I think are too often dismissed too lightly," he said, per a report. "But those accomplishments don’t obscure, I think, a central default that has occurred here, and I would like you both to address it." Rosen pointed out that on day one of the conflict, the president told the people of Iran, "When we’re finished, take over your government. It’ll be yours to take." Rosen pointed to the POTUS' changing tune, reading what Trump wrote via Truth Social on the seventh day: "The president said, ‘There will be no deal with Iran except’ all caps, exclamation mark ‘UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!’"

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'You Started Out Nicely'

Source: mega Pete Hegseth insisted the president hasn't 'capitulated on anything.'

"What happens to that pledge to the Iranians?" the journalist asked. "And when did the president decide to capitulate on his demand for unconditional surrender?" Hegseth seemed peeved by the question, responding, "You started out nicely, but you ended exactly where we knew you would end."

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Pete Hegseth Defends Donald Trump

Source: mega 'You started out nicely,' Pete Hegseth scolded the reporter of his question.

"The president hasn’t capitulated on anything. He holds the cards, we maintain the upper hand, and Project Freedom only strengthens that hand," he insisted. "And so, he will ensure that whatever deal is made, or whatever end state is reached, creates ensuring that Iran never has a nuclear weapon, which is a No. 1." "He’s been focused on that, and the deal and discussions are centered on that," the United States Secretary of War declared. "And what the Iranian people take advantage of after the fact is up to them. And he’s been very clear about that."

Source: mega Pete Hegseth called Donald Trump 'the most insightful commander-in-chief we’ve had in generations.'