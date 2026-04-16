ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Ted Cruz Declares Donald Trump Is the 'Most Trolled Person in the World' While Reacting to Meghan Markle's Viral 'Bullying' Comments Source: MEGA Ted Cruz alluded to Meghan Markle's recent comments as he called Donald Trump the 'most trolled person.' Stacey Sanderson April 16 2026, Published 5:12 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Ted Cruz alluded to Meghan Markle's recent remarks about being bullied.

The politician was asked whether he thinks it’s fair Trump, 79, gets online hate, to which he replied, “Like most trolling in life, some is fair, and some is unfair.” When Cruz receives hate himself, he treats it like a joke. “When it's funny, I laugh!” he exclaimed, then saying he “absolutely” will troll people back sometimes. The 55-year-old went on to compliment Meghan’s acting skills and gushed over how much he “enjoyed” her in the “awesome” series Suits.

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Meghan Markle Says She Was 'Bullied and Attacked'

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is aware she is trolled online.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, made headlines on Thursday after she opened up being “bullied and attacked.” Meghan got candid as she spoke to kids at Swinburne University of Technology in Australia. “For now, 10 years, every day for 10 years, I have been bullied and attacked. And I was the most trolled person in the entire world,” she told kids and teens at a mental health charity event. “Now, I’m still here. And when I think of all of you and what you’re experiencing, I think so much of that is having to realize that you know that industry, that billion-dollar industry, that is completely anchored and predicated on cruelty to get clicks — that’s not going to change. So you have to be stronger than that.” Meghan lamented over how social media companies are “not incentivized to stop" the influx of hate, per PA Media.

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Prince Harry Reflects on Mental Health Journey

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don't live in a city for mental health reasons.

Likewise, Prince Harry spoke to children about his own mental health journey. He explained how social media has “led to so much loneliness for so many people,” but finding therapy brought him peace. “I waited until I was literally in the fetal position, much older, lying on the kitchen floor," he detailed. “Until I was like, okay maybe this therapy thing — maybe I should try it.” The Duke of Sussex, 41, added he is “not a city person” because there was “no way” his “mental health could stand living in a city.”

What Does Prince Harry Think of Australia's Social Media Ban?

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle spoke at a youth mental health charity event.