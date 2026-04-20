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Donald Trump's Insane Reasoning Behind His Unhinged Social Media Threats Against Iran Revealed

photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's alleged reasoning for his damning social media threats against Iran is as insane as the threats themselves.

April 20 2026, Published 8:49 a.m. ET

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President Donald Trump reportedly used his widely condemned, aggressive, and "unstable" rhetoric on social media to scare Iran into a quick negotiation, which ultimately backfired. According to insider accounts from The Wall Street Journal, the president's logic was to appear as "unstable and insulting" as possible because he believed it was "a language the Iranians would understand.”

On April 5, Trump posted an expletive-laden demand on Truth Social for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, ending with the phrase "Praise be to Allah.”

According to the report, after he posted his obscene screed, he reportedly kept asking advisers, “How’s it playing?” something he allegedly asked his advisors after the Butler, Penn., assassination attempt, the legitimacy of which MAGA loyalists have recently been starting to question.

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image of Donald Trump used 'unstable' rhetoric to scare Iranians.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump used 'unstable' rhetoric to scare Iranians.

Administration officials stated these posts were not part of a formal national security plan. Still, they were Trump's improvisational efforts to force a deal without involving ground troops, which he feared would be politically damaging.

Trump told an advisor the "Allah" line, blasted by former loyalists like Tucker Carlson, who called it "evil," was his own idea, intended to spook Iranian leaders by making himself seem unpredictable.

The outbursts reportedly followed hours of Trump "screaming" at aides after learning two U.S. pilots had been downed in Iran.

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image of Donald Trump was worried he would be compared to the late President Jimmy Carter.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was worried he would be compared to the late President Jimmy Carter.

Trump was worried he would be compared to the late President Jimmy Carter, who lost his reelection bid after failing to rescue hostages from Iran.

“If you look at what happened with Jimmy Carter … with the helicopters and the hostages, it cost them the election,” Trump said in March, according to the WSJ. “What a mess.”

The increasingly unpopular president was especially eager for a ceasefire to lower rising fuel prices caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

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image of Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the president's approach.
Source: MEGA

Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the president's approach.

He also posted a damning threat before eventually backing down from it, saying, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

While Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the president's approach as a preference for diplomacy over conflict with "lunatics," many global leaders and domestic critics condemned the rhetoric as "unhinged" and "deeply irresponsible.”

When pressed on Trump's threats to expand military targets to civilian sites, Rubio argued that while Trump prefers diplomacy, the Iranian leaders are the ones who are "lunatics," "insane" and "religious zealots."

image of According to the latest NBC News Decision Desk poll released on April 19, the 79-year-old’s approval rating has hit a new low for his second term.
Source: MEGA

According to the latest NBC News Decision Desk poll released on April 19, the 79-year-old’s approval rating has hit a new low for his second term.

As Iran laughed off his threats, none of them is playing out well for the petulant POTUS on his home turf.

According to the latest NBC News Decision Desk poll released on April 19, the 79-year-old’s approval rating has hit a new low for his second term, with 37 percent of Americans approving of his performance and 63 percent disapproving.

Roughly two-thirds — a whopping 67 percent — of respondents disapprove of Trump’s handling of the conflict in Iran.

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