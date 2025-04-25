Jalen Hurts Has Awkward Moment When Asked If He'll Join the Philadelphia Eagles to Visit Donald Trump at the White House: Watch
Superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts had an awkward interaction with a reporter when he was honored at the TIME100 Gala on Thursday, April 24.
While walking the red carpet at the Beverly Hills Hotel, the athlete was asked if he'll be going to the White House on Monday, April 28 — a visit his team the Philadelphia Eagles are making after winning the 2025 Super Bowl.
"Umm..." he replied while smirking and looking in the other direction.
After a few seconds of silence, the reporter quipped back, "Got it, thank you," with Hurts, 26, moving along.
Many social media users praised the NFL player for his reply, with one writing, "Proud of him every time for being so elegant and poised. 🦅."
"No response was the best response 🙌🙌🙌," said another individual, while a third noted, "Silence was the nicest way to put it."
- Tom Brady Takes Aim At Longtime Friend Donald Trump Over Election Loss Claims During Visit To The White House — Photos
- Erin Andrews Ridicules Fans Who Booed 'Amazing' Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LIX: 'Get Out of Here!'
- What Did Taylor Swift Say When She Was Booed at the 2025 Super Bowl? Lip Reader Spills
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
When the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018, several teammates announced they wouldn't be attending the traditional White House meeting due to their distaste for Trump — something that resulted in the president, 78, calling off the gathering.
"The Philadelphia Eagles Football Team was invited to the White House. Unfortunately, only a small number of players decided to come, and we canceled the event," the businessman stated. "Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry!"
In another statement, the Republican explained, "The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better. These fans are still invited to the White House to be part of a different type of ceremony — one that will honor our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."
While it remains unclear if every Philadelphia Eagles player will go to Washington, D.C., next week, the Los Angeles Dodgers visited the White House on April 7 after winning the 2024 World Series.
One moment during the meeting went viral due to the president's rambling about the team.
"Throughout the year the Dodgers faced down adversity. You entered the playoffs battered and bruised, but not broken," he began.
"When you ran out the healthy arms, you ran out of really healthy — they had great arms but they ran out," he continued. "It’s called sports. It’s called baseball in particular and pitchers I guess you could say, really particular."
His speech confused social media users, with one tweeting, "Dude knows absolutely nothing about baseball," while another said, "Trump even turns prepared written statements into deranged word salads."