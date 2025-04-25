Blake Lively, Demi Moore, Scarlett Johansson and More Dress to Impress at 2025 TIME100 Gala: See the Stunning Photos
It's that time of year.
The 2025 TIME100 Gala took place on Thursday, April 24, celebrating 100 actors, athletes, musicians and celebrities who stand out in their respective industries. This year's list featured some of the most influential stars from the past year, including roast queen Nikki Glaser, hitmaker and Voice alum Snoop Dogg, Olympian Simone Biles, reigning Super Bowl champion Jalen Hurts and Nobody Wants This star Kristen Bell.
Here are some of our favorite red carpet looks of the night.
SCARLETT JOHANSSON
The Black Widow star appropriately donned head-to-toe black in a plunging gown with gold hardware detailing from Tom Ford. She pulled her hair back into a sleek bun to accentuate her accessories, which included a gold choker with a dangling chain and structural earrings.
BLAKE LIVELY & RYAN REYNOLDS
Legal troubles didn't hold this couple back from laughing their way down the red carpet. One of Hollywood's most controversial couples coordinated in glamorous black-tie attire. The Deadpool actor wore a sleek black suit while his wife donned an off-the-shoulder red gown from Zuhair Murad, featuring a bustier top and flowing train.
Blake Lively is receiving backlash on social media for talking about her mother's assault story in her TIME100 speech to allegedly gain people's pity.
One person wrote, "Blake Lively used her Time100 speech to reveal her mother is an [assault] survivor — an obvious PR move to align with [assault] victims. Yet, with that personal connection to trauma, she still couldn’t figure out how to market a movie about DV? What’s next for her, a Peace Nobel Prize?"
DEMI MOORE
The TIME100 honoree made waves with her eerie role in The Substance in 2024 — but her red carpet outfit was a far cry from a horror film. Demi Moore looked angelic in a white halter gown that hugged her lean physique from Zac Posen and Kim Jones for GapStudio.
KRISTEN BELL & DAX SHEPHERD
The Nobody Wants This actress shared a smooch with her off-screen lover Dax Shepard while celebrating her place on this year's TIME100 list. She showed off her décolletage in a sleeveless Carolina Herrera jumpsuit that matched the red carpet and step-and-repeat backdrop.
ED SHEERAN
The "Photograph" singer looked effortlessly cool in a pale pink suit, which he complemented with a laid-back pair of sneakers with a pink Nike check.
NICOLE SCHERZINGER
The Broadway star and Tony Award prospect exuded glamour in a skin-tight, off-the-shoulder black gown from Zuhair Murad. The entire skirt was bedazzled with sequins, while the sleek black top flaunted the former Pussycat Doll's cleavage.
MEGYN KELLY
The journalist matched the red carpet in a V-neck gown, paired with a sparkly silver clutch.
But her attire wasn't the only statement she made that evening. Kelly spoke out against Blake Lively at the event, declaring that she "shouldn't be here."
"It’s a ridiculous joke..." she told Daily Mail. "She has no influence over anything."
She proceeded to accuse Lively of launching "a fake MeToo allegation" against her It Ends With Us costar and director, Justin Baldoni.
"She’s lived to regret doing it because virtually every allegation she has made has fallen apart. And so for her to be honored for doing that, to try to ruin a man over absolutely nothing, is a scandal," the political commentator said.
ADRIEN BRODY & GEORGINA CHAPMAN
The Hollywood power couple stunned in coordinated black-and-white ensembles. The recent Oscar winner looked sleek in a Louis Vuitton suit, while his wife stunned in a white gown with voluminous black sleeves from her own brand, Marchesa.