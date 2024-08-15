'Lots and Lots of Words That Mean Nothing': Donald Trump's 'Word Salad' Ripped Apart During Recent Rally
Former President Donald Trump gave proposals on the economy when he went off script and gave one of his longest "word salad" rants yet during a rally in North Carolina on August 14.
"We're talking about a thing called the economy. They wanted me to do a speech on the economy. A lot of people are very devastated by what's happened with inflation and all of the other things. So we're doing this as an intellectual speech. You are all intellectuals today. Today we're doing it, and we're doing it right now and it's very important," he said.
"They say it's the most important subject. I think crime is right there, I think the border is right there, personally. We have a lot of important subjects because our country has become a third-world nation," he continued. "We're a banana republic in so many ways, and we're not going to let that happen because we're starting a freefall. But from today and the day I take the oath of office, we will rapidly drive prices down and make America great again."
A minute-long clip of Trump's speech was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Ron Filipkowski, Editor-in-Chief at MeidasTouch News.
Filipkowski mocked Trump's speech pattern in a post that read, "He goes off teleprompter for 45 seconds and speaks lots of words. The best, most beautiful words possibly anyone has ever spoken in history. Many people have told him he speaks the best words. Lots of words that mean absolutely nothing in his brain of scrambled eggs."
The comments on the video were filled with critics taking shots at the former president for his incoherent rant.
One user wrote, "I think people abandoned the expectation of content long ago at his rallies. This is all about performance for him and punching your GOP card with an attendance at a MAGA rally for them ... They don't have anywhere else better to be and he is good at drawing them in to the script of his rallies so I see what they get out of it."
Another user described the speech as "lots and lots of words that mean absolutely nothing. Nada."
Trump also faced a bunch of criticism online after he gave a meandering "word salad" answer to a supporter’s question about the cost of rent earlier this month.
“How are you going to make the economy — not just the food and electricity — but bring down the rent prices, the housing prices, so that these kids can survive without their parents’ help?”
The ex-prez told him, "We’re going to drill, baby, drill, we’re gonna bring down the cost of energy. Energy’s what caused the worst inflation, I think, in the history of our country. Food prices are up 50 percent, sometimes more."