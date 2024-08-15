'Lots and Lots of Words That Mean Nothing': Donald Trump's 'Word Salad' Ripped Apart During Recent Rally

"We're talking about a thing called the economy. They wanted me to do a speech on the economy. A lot of people are very devastated by what's happened with inflation and all of the other things. So we're doing this as an intellectual speech. You are all intellectuals today. Today we're doing it, and we're doing it right now and it's very important," he said.

"They say it's the most important subject. I think crime is right there, I think the border is right there, personally. We have a lot of important subjects because our country has become a third-world nation," he continued. "We're a banana republic in so many ways, and we're not going to let that happen because we're starting a freefall. But from today and the day I take the oath of office, we will rapidly drive prices down and make America great again."