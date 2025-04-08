or
Donald Trump Mocked Over 'Deranged Word Salad' About Baseball: 'But Biden Had Dementia'

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump met with the 2024 World Series champions on April 7.

By:

April 8 2025, Published 4:10 p.m. ET

Donald Trump is being trolled for senselessly rambling about baseball in front of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While welcoming the 2024 World Series champions to the White House on Monday, April 7, Trump went off on a confusing rant during a ceremony honoring the victorious players.

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was gifted a Los Angeles Dodgers jersey.

"Throughout the year the Dodgers faced down adversity," Trump began, appearing to speedily read off of an already written speech. "You entered the playoffs battered and bruised, but not broken."

It wasn't long before the president started to stumble over his words, stating: "When you ran out the healthy arms, you ran out of really healthy— they had great arms but they ran out. It’s called sports. It’s called baseball in particular and pitchers I guess you could say, really particular."

Source: @Acyn
After Trump's remarks went viral online, critics had a field day mocking the POTUS for seeming to talk in gibberish in front of championship-winning MLB stars like Shohei Ohtani and Clayton Kershaw.

"Wtf is he talking about?" one hater questioned, as another similarly asked, "wtf is he saying?"

Source: MEGA

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees.

Donald Trump

"Dude knows absolutely nothing about baseball," a third troll noted, while a fourth quipped, "Trump even turns prepared written statements into deranged word salads,"

A fifth individual declared, "morons gonna moron. And all these poor Dodgers just had to stand there and take it. Sad sorry stuff. Our team didn’t deserve this."

Others challenged Trump's cognitive abilities, as someone claimed, "the dementia is really settling in nicely," while another person joked, "a 78-year-old man with untreated dyslexia pretending to read: the choice of 77 million Americans to lead this country."

Source: MEGA

L.A. Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani respectfully greeted Donald Trump at the White House.

"But Biden had dementia," a critic mentioned in reference to members of the far-right constantly questioning former President Joe Biden's mental awareness throughout his term.

Dementia accusations have been swirling online ever since Trump's second term as president took the world by storm within moments after its start back in January.

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was mocked for delivering a confusing speech in front of the World Series champions.

Earlier this month, renowned psychotherapist and author Dr. John Gartner claimed Trump's health was "deteriorating" while insisting the Republican leader was "no doubt" experiencing symptoms of mental decline.

"When Donald Trump was younger in the 1980s, he was actually quite articulate. He spoke in polished paragraphs; now he has difficulty even finishing a sentence. His thoughts were logical and related: now they’re tangential," the licensed professional claimed to a news outlet.

Directly using Trump's frequently jumbled rants as an example, Dr. Gartner explained: "What happens is that someone is trying to say a word and then they get the first part out but they have to end it or create one because they can’t remember the rest. Trump will say something like ‘mishiz’ for missiles, or ‘Chrishus’ for Christmas because he can’t complete the word."

