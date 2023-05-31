Jam Master Jay Murder: Third Man Charged in the 2002 Shooting Death of Run-DMC Star

A third man named Jay Bryant has been charged in connection with the 2002 shooting death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay, prosecutors revealed on Tuesday, May 30.

According to Billboard, federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York filed a superseding indictment, charging the 49-year-old in the death of Jason "Jay" Mizell. He is currently being held in unrelated federal drug charges and will be arraigned on the murder charge at a different time.

Two other men, Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr., were indicted in August 2020 for the death of Jay. (He was shot in the head in his studio on October 30, 2002.)