'Outraged' Jameela Jamil Insists The Media Is 'Afraid' Of Meghan Markle
Jameela Jamil is "outraged" by the way Meghan Markle has been portrayed in the media. The Good Place actress made an appearance on the Tuesday, November 15, episode of the royal family member's Spotify podcast “Archetypes" where she applauded Meghan for how she has handled herself under such intense public scrutiny.
“It’s just, it’s an unfathomable amount of s**t that you take, Meghan. I can’t believe it,” Jamil told the Duchess of Sussex. “I was so outraged. With the twisting of this, very normal, very kind, very civilized woman that demonization ... it just shows how afraid they are of you.”
The activist went on to tell the mom-of-two how there is a double standard in the media's coverage of men and women. “I’m sure maybe you can’t keep this in or whatever, but the treatment of you and, I’m so sorry, you’ve had to withstand, it has re-highlighted for us there is intense unkindness and bigotry and misogyny of our media,” Jamil emphasized.
Despite both of the women being constantly bogged down in the public eye, the former DJ still hopes the narrative can change. “I think and I hope and I feel faith that that tides are changing because so many of us are fighting back," she continued.
Jamil, who has been with singer James Blake since 2015, went on to credit her partner for giving her the strength to continue to get her message out there. "[James] is just an incredible human, an incredible friend and I don’t think I could have withstood all this without him," the former radio personality explained.
“He’s someone who can take my phone away because he’s 6-foot-7, I can’t reach it when he’s holding it up,” the outspoken star joked about her man. “You know, if I need my phone to be taken away, he’s there.”
In the same breath, Jamil commended the Suits star's marriage to Prince Harry and his public support of her endeavors. “I know you have a very similar dynamic with Harry. It is a really sweet dynamic of you two," she said. “It was very nice for me to see that you have that in your home.”