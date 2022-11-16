'Outraged' Jameela Jamil Insists The Media Is 'Afraid' Of Meghan Markle

The activist went on to tell the mom-of-two how there is a double standard in the media's coverage of men and women. “I’m sure maybe you can’t keep this in or whatever, but the treatment of you and, I’m so sorry, you’ve had to withstand, it has re-highlighted for us there is intense unkindness and bigotry and misogyny of our media,” Jamil emphasized.

Despite both of the women being constantly bogged down in the public eye, the former DJ still hopes the narrative can change. “I think and I hope and I feel faith that that tides are changing because so many of us are fighting back," she continued.