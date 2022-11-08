King Charles III Deeply 'Regrets' Having Prince William & Harry Walk Behind Diana's Casket, 'It Haunts Him Because It Haunts Them': Royal Biographer

The author of the upcoming biography, The King: The Life of Charles III, set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 8, added that while researching the book, he learned that Harry, 38, has found it "triggering " to fly to London sometimes.

“[He said] it reminds him of that day when he had to walk behind the coffin, and they were more or less bullied into doing it by the palace — by the men in gray who really run the palace, the people that Diana used to complain about,” Christopher spilled, adding that “[Charles, Earl Spencer], Diana’s brother … has also said that he felt that he was tricked into doing it and regrets it. He said it was like walking through a tunnel of grief."