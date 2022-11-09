Piers Morgan Brands Prince Harry & Meghan Markle As 'Attention-Seeking Wannabes' Who Lust After Money
British broadcaster Piers Morgan is once again airing out his grievances with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In his new column for U.K.-based publication Sky News, the TV star called the Sussexes "a pair of B-list wannabes" who use their royal connections to rake in the big bucks, and he pointed to their upcoming projects as evidence.
"To date, they’ve fueled their royal status by constantly trashing the royal family and monarchy to anyone who will hand them a big check. But that shtick’s getting very old," he declared, noting that he believes King Charles' "patience" with the couple is "running perilously thin."
"How many more times can they wail in public about how awful their families are before we all just stop listening?" he asked. "And more to the point, how many more times is King Charles going to let them?”
The answer to those questions may come soon, as Harry's memoir, Spare, is set to release in January 2023.
Morgan believes the tome "will doubtless contain endless new sniping about how badly he and his wife have been treated at the hands of what they want us to believe, without providing any actual evidence, are the ghastly, callous, racist royals."
The journalist said the Sussexes' upcoming Netflix documentary is also sure to ruffle feathers — and it may be the final nail in the coffin when it comes to their relationship with the monarchy.
"If I were King Charles, and notwithstanding the fact he still loves his errant son, I’d make it very clear to them," he noted, "that if one more word of public criticism about the royal family or monarchy spews out of their spoiled, entitled, attention-seeking mouths, they’ll be stripped of all remaining titles and dumped into the trash can of former royal irrelevance."
However, as OK! previously reported, the pair's docuseries has been delayed, as the streaming service is now allegedly hesitant after receiving backlash over their hit drama The Crown.
