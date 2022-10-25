James Corden Addresses Restaurant Ban On 'Late Late Show': 'I Made A Rude Comment & It Was Wrong'
James Corden is finally taking the time to address being his feud with Balthazar owner Keith McNally. On the latest episode of the Late Late Show, the comedian shared his side of the story after he was not allowed back to the NYC restaurant for being rude to the staff.
"Last week, there were stories about me being banned from a restaurant. And at the time I considered, you know, tweeting about it or Instagramming about it," he began, adding that he likes to "never complain, never explain" about certain things. "As my dad pointed out to me on Saturday — he said, 'Son, well, you did complain, so you might need to explain.' Look, when you make a mistake, you've gotta take responsibility. So I thought I would, if it's OK, share with you what happened."
The actor said he was having breakfast at the establishment when his wife told the staff she had a serious food allergy. When her order was wrong three times, he "made a sarcastic, rude comment about cooking it myself.”
"It is a comment I deeply regret. I understand the difficulties of being a server. I worked shifts at restaurants for years," he said. "I have such respect, and I value anyone that does such a job. And the team at that restaurant are so great. That's why I love it there."
Corden also said in the moment he didn't "shout or scream."
“I didn’t get up out of my seat. I didn’t call anyone names or use derogatory language. I’ve been walking around thinking that I hadn’t done anything wrong, right, but the truth is I have. I made a rude comment and it was wrong, it was an unnecessary comment, it was ungracious to the server,” he said.
When McNally posted about Corden's incidents at the restaurant, the Hollywood star called him to speak about the situation.
"We had a good talk. He appreciated the call. I was happy that we got to clear the air, and I felt like we dealt with it privately, you know?" Corden said. "But by this point, the story was out there, and people were upset."
He added, "As I said to the owner that day, that [if] I've ever upset anybody, ever, it was never my intention. It just wasn't. And I love that restaurant. I love the staff there. I hope I'm allowed in again one day. So when I'm back in New York, I can go there and apologize in person, which is something I will absolutely do."
As OK! previously reported, McNally claimed Corden was horrible to be around, but he believed he didn't do anything wrong.
"I just think it’s beneath all of us. It’s beneath you. It’s certainly beneath your publication. I think I’m probably going to have to talk about it on Monday’s show. My feeling, often, is, never explain, never complain. But I’ll probably have to talk about it," Corden said.