Meet James Van Der Beek's Family After Star's Shocking Cancer Diagnosis
James Van Der Beek Was Initially Married to Heather McComb
Former Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek married Heather McComb over the Fourth of July weekend in 2003, a few months after their engagement. However, they called it quits in 2009 before what would have been their sixth wedding anniversary.
"They remain good friends," a representative for Van Der Beek told Us Weekly at the time.
James Van Der Beek Moved on With Kimberly
Less than a year after the divorce, he met Kimberly Van Der Beek (née Brook) during a group trip to Israel in 2009 and married her in Tel Aviv the following year.
James Van Der Beek Has 6 Children
James and Kimberly's first child, Olivia Van Der Beek, was born on September 25, 2010, one month after the nuptials.
The twosome expanded their family in the years thereafter, welcoming five more children: Joshua, Annabel Leah, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah.
"I think fatherhood changes you from the inside out," James reflected in a 2013 interview with People.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
James Van Der Beek Revealed His Cancer Diagnosis
In a statement to People, the 47-year-old Texas Rangers actor confirmed he has been battling colorectal cancer.
"I've been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family," said James. "There's reason for optimism, and I'm feeling good."
In December, he will join a group of male celebrities on The Real Full Monty, where they will strip down to raise awareness for cancer — prostate, testicular and colorectal — as well as promote testing and research.
James Van Der Beek Apologized to His Family After Revealing His Cancer Battle
After speaking with People, James took to Instagram to apologize to his family and loved ones, who he had planned to tell about his health battle.
"Nothing about this process has occurred on my preferred timeline… But we roll with it, taking each surprise as a signpost, pointing us toward a greater destiny than we would have discovered without divine intervention," he said. "Please know that my family and I deeply appreciate all the love and support."
How James Van Der Beek's Wife Reacted to His Health Battle
His loving wife left a short, sincere message on the Instagram post to show her support amid his cancer battle.
"I love you baby," Kimberly wrote with a white heart emoji.