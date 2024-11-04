James Van Der Beek's Wife Kimberly Lovingly Supports Her Husband After Actor Reveals Colorectal Cancer Diagnosis

On Sunday, November 3, the Dawson's Creek star's spouse publicly showed support for her man in the comments section of a post the actor shared following the reveal of his colorectal cancer diagnosis .

James Van Der Beek 's wife, Kimberly , is keeping her promise to be there for her husband in sickness and in health.

"' It is cancer …'" James' message began. "Each year, approximately 2 billion people around the world receive this diagnosis. And I’m one of them."

"I love you baby ♥️," Kimberly — who tied the knot with James in 2010 — wrote in response to her husband providing further details about his intense health battle in the caption of an Instagram upload.

"There’s no playbook for how [to] announce these things, but I’d planned on talking about it at length with People magazine at some point soon… to raise awareness and tell my story on my own terms," the Varsity Blues star admitted. "But that plan had to be altered early this morning when I was informed that a tabloid was going to run with the news."

James, 47, noted: "I’ve been dealing with this privately until now, getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus than ever before. I’m in a good place and feeling strong. It’s been quite the initiation, and I’ll tell you more when I’m ready."