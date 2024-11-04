James Van Der Beek's Wife Kimberly Lovingly Supports Her Husband After Actor Reveals Colorectal Cancer Diagnosis
James Van Der Beek's wife, Kimberly, is keeping her promise to be there for her husband in sickness and in health.
On Sunday, November 3, the Dawson's Creek star's spouse publicly showed support for her man in the comments section of a post the actor shared following the reveal of his colorectal cancer diagnosis.
"I love you baby ♥️," Kimberly — who tied the knot with James in 2010 — wrote in response to her husband providing further details about his intense health battle in the caption of an Instagram upload.
"'It is cancer…'" James' message began. "Each year, approximately 2 billion people around the world receive this diagnosis. And I’m one of them."
"There’s no playbook for how [to] announce these things, but I’d planned on talking about it at length with People magazine at some point soon… to raise awareness and tell my story on my own terms," the Varsity Blues star admitted. "But that plan had to be altered early this morning when I was informed that a tabloid was going to run with the news."
James, 47, noted: "I’ve been dealing with this privately until now, getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus than ever before. I’m in a good place and feeling strong. It’s been quite the initiation, and I’ll tell you more when I’m ready."
The former Dancing With the Stars contestant sent "apologies to all the people" in his life who he had "planned on telling" himself.
"Nothing about this process has occurred on my preferred timeline… But we roll with it, taking each surprise as a signpost, pointing us toward a greater destiny than we would have discovered without divine intervention," James continued, concluding: "Please know that my family and I deeply appreciate all the love and support. More to come."
In James' statement to People, the dad-of-six — who shares daughters Olivia, 14, Annabel, 10, Emilia, 8, and Gwendolyn, 6, and sons Joshua, 12, and Jeremiah, 3, with his wife, Kimberly — said, "there’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good."
"I have colorectal cancer," he confessed to the news outlet. "I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family."
According to the American Cancer Society, this form of cancer can "also be called colon cancer or rectal cancer, depending on where they start."
"Colon cancer and rectal cancer are often grouped together because they have many features in common," the organization's website explained.