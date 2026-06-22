NEWS James Van Der Beek's Family Left Heartbroken on First Father's Day After Actor's Tragic Death Source: MEGA James Van Der Beek's family celebrated their first Father's Day after the actors tragic passing earlier this year. Olivia Callanan June 22 2026, Published 1:31 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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This Father's Day landed differently for the Van Der Beek family. It was the first one since James Van Der Beek died in February at age 48 after a battle with stage 3 colorectal (colon) cancer, and for his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek and their six children, the day was less about celebration and more about finding a way to keep him close. Kimberly, 44, marked the occasion with an Instagram post featuring a slideshow of James with their six children over the years, writing about missing him and reflecting on how, even now, he somehow continues to show up for their kids.

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'And Somehow, From the Other Side? You Continue to Parent'

Source: MEGA, @vanderkimberly/instagram Widow Kimbelry Van Der Beek took to Instagram on Father's Day to praise husband James Van Der Beek after his passing.

"Missing you so much and thinking of how magnificent you were in every single way today," Kimberly wrote in her caption. "And somehow, from the other side? You continue to parent. You're a marvel." One of their daughters, 10-year-old Emilia, has spoken publicly about talking to her late father every day, encouraging others navigating grief to let themselves feel whatever comes without guilt. The post included more than a dozen photos: the whole family together, James with all six kids together, and quieter one-on-one moments.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @vanderkimberly/Instagram James Van Der Beek's widow honored him with a Father's Day post.

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The Diagnosis

Source: MEGA James Van Der Beek announced in 2024 that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

James went public with his diagnosis in a November 2024 exclusive interview with PEOPLE, explaining that he was stepping back to put his energy into treatment and time with his family. The diagnosis had actually come more than a year earlier, in August 2023, after doctors flagged something during what was meant to be a standard colonoscopy.

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Source: MEGA

Kimberly broke the news to fans of his passing herself, posting on Instagram earlier this year alongside a portrait of her husband. In her caption, she described him passing peacefully that morning and meeting his final days with courage, faith and grace.

A Chance Meeting

Source: MEGA The couple met by chance during a 2009 trip to Israel.