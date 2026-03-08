or
Article continues below advertisement
'I Talk to My Dad Every Day': James Van Der Beek's Daughter Remembers Late Actor on His Birthday With Heartbreaking Video Tribute

image of James van der beek and inset of Emilia
Source: MEGA/@vanderkimberly/Instagram

James Van Der Beek's daughter Emilia shared a special message in honor of her late father who died last month.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 8 2026, Published 6:48 p.m. ET

James Van Der Beek's daughter Emilia is remembering her late father on what would have been his 49th birthday.

The Dawson's Creek alum died on February 11 at the age of 48 due to his battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer.

James Van Der Beek's Daughter Emilia Shared a Heartwarming Video on March 8

Source: @vanderkimberly/Instagram

Emilia took to her mother Kimberly's Instagram account on March 8.

Emilia, 9, took to her mother Kimberly's Instagram account on March 8 to share a message for her dad on his special day.

"As you will probably know, my dad has passed away," Emilia said, adding that she has some "little tips" to help others "[get] through anybody you love passing."

"So today is my dad's birthday, and the number one thing for somebody's passing is to talk to them and let your emotions out," she said.

'I Talk to My Dad Every Day,' Emilia Van Der Beek Said

image of James van der beek's family
Source: @vanderkimberly/Instagram

James and Kimberly Van Der Beek shared six children together.

"If you miss them, you can cry. You can talk to them. I talk to my dad every day. I start with a sentence, and I say, 'Hi, Dad. I miss you and I love you so much, and I'll never stop loving you,'" Emilia continued.

"I just tell him about my day, how I'm feeling, and I told my family how I'm feeling. And I know he can hear me, but I can't hear him," she went on.

She then noted what helps to process grief and tragedy, saying: "You have to feel them in your heart, because they're in your heart. They're watching over you. They're a part of your body and in a good place."

image of James van der beek
Source: MEGA

James Van Der Beek died on February 11.

"I know that my dad's in a good place," Emilia went on. "He's not in pain anymore. He's in heaven above the clouds with God and the Lord."

"Be happy they're in a good place," but still "be sad because you miss them," she advised. "Something my dad told me was if this doesn't work out the way he wanted it to and the way we wanted it to for him living, I still have to believe in miracles. Miracles can still happen, just later on in life, and they'll keep coming."

Kimberly and James Van Der Beek Shared 6 Kids Together

image of James van der beek
Source: @vanderkimberly/Instagram

A GoFundMe page was created in James Van Der Beek's name after his passing.

James, who had been battling cancer since August 2023, went public with his diagnosis in November 2024.

Kimberly, 43, and James also shared kids Olivia, 14, Joshua, 13, Annabel, 11, Gwendolyn, 6, and Jeremiah, 3.

Shortly after his passing was announced, his wife set up a GoFundMe to help her family financially after his death. Since February, the fund has raised over $2.7 million for the family.

