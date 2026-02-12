James Van Der Beek's Family: All About His Parents, Siblings Wife Kimberly & 6 Children After His Death at 48

Article continues below advertisement

James William Van Der Beek Sr. and Melinda Weber

More than a cherished actor, James Van Der Beek was a devoted husband, father, son and brother. The Dawson's Creek alum was born on March 8, 1977, to parents James William Van Der Beek Sr. and Melinda Weber. His mother, who was a gymnastics teacher and a professional dancer, died in 2020. "My mom crossed over last week. Even though we knew this was coming - and had actually thought we were at the end nearly a year and a half ago – I'm still in shock," James wrote on Instagram. "I'm grateful she's no longer in pain, I'm sad, I'm angry, I'm relieved... all at once and in different moments. Just trying to hold space and allow for it all." Meanwhile, his father is a former minor league baseball pitcher. He signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers after graduating from Lafayette College, then pursued a career in telecommunications after his retirement, according to the school's Hall of Fame website.

Jared and Juliana Van Der Beek

James and his siblings, Jared and Juliana, grew up in Connecticut. Jared, a former college baseball player, now works as a physical therapist, per his LinkedIn page. Meanwhile, Juliana maintains a relatively private life, though James called her the "kindest person he has ever known" in an April 2019 birthday post.

Kimberly Van Der Beek

Following his "totally amicable" divorce from his first wife, Heather McComb, the Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 star moved on with Kimberly Van Der Beek, whom he met during a trip to Israel in 2009. The following year, the two exchanged vows in Tel Aviv, Israel. "The woman I love did me the honor of became my wife today," James announced their marriage in a since-deleted post on X, then-Twitter. "I look forward to earning her for the rest of my life." James and Kimberly welcomed six children during their 15-year marriage. "We had one planned child. One! Out of six," he told People in 2024. "The one thing we really sucked at was not getting pregnant. I figured the only way we're going to stop this is if we have some medical intervention."

Olivia Van Der Beek

The Varsity Blues actor and his wife welcomed their first child, Olivia Van Der Beek, on September 25, 2010. "We wanted her to come out and then see what her name would be," James explained how they came up with their daughter's name. "She looked like an Olivia." Olivia made her TV debut in February 2024 when she and her father competed on We Are Family, singing Lee Ann Womack's "I Hope You Dance."

Joshua Van Der Beek

James and Kimberly's first son and second child, Joshua Van Der Beek, was born on March 13, 2012. The mom-of-six met with another doctor after learning the baby was breech. She later decided on a home birth.

Annabel Leah Van Der Beek

Annabel Leah Van Der Beek, James and Kimberly's third child, was born on January 25, 2014. Prior to his death, James celebrated his father and Annabel's birthdays on Instagram. "My father and my daughter share a birthday today. At first, I thought that was all they shared - they seemed so different to me," he wrote. "But as the two of you have evolved, and let more of who you are shine through, I can recognize the same open, warm, loving, gentle heart. I see the care and dedication you shower upon those you love most. I see the same out-of-the-box Aquarian creativity and originality. And you both make every room you're in more fun. Different senes [sic] of humor, but you both have a way of alchemizing the vibe around you in such a subtle way one can almost miss how powerfully you do this." He concluded the post with, "Happy birthday, guys. I love you with all my heart ❤️."

Emilia Van Der Beek

Kimberly gave birth to her and James' fourth child, Emilia Van Der Beek, at their home in Los Angeles on March 23, 2016.

Gwendolyn Van Der Beek

Their fifth child and youngest daughter, Gwendolyn Van Der Beek, was born on June 15, 2018. "Every child awakens a different energy in you… and this one has been bringing up the truth ever since we found out she was on her way," James said in a statement after Gwendolyn's birth. He added, "I've been in bliss these last few days, but I've also been feeling the pain of parents who have been separated from their kids, and the terror those poor kids must be in right now. I live an incredibly privileged life… and the last thing I want would be to politicize a birth… but this is human rights abuse. It just didn't seem right to bask in my privilege and blessings and not bring attention to it."

Jeremiah Van Der Beek

