James Van Der Beek Details The 'Beautiful Chaos' Of Raising His 6 Kids: 'They Are A Tight Knit Crew'

Though James Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, have their hands full with six kids — Olivia, 12, Joshua, 10, Annabel, 8, Emilia, 6, Gwendolyn, 4, and 1-year-old Jeremiah — they wouldn't have it any other way.

"We gave up on not craziness three or four kids ago, so it's beautiful chaos," the Dawson's Creek alum, 45, who teamed up with Libby’s Vegetables to honor the season that’s all about family traditions and giving back to those in need, exclusively tells OK!. "One on one time is really important. I've found it's vital to have those special days, those special experiences with the kids. There's nothing better than getting to experience something fun or special with them — whether it's a football game or concert with one of my kids. We can create that space where they can ask questions, and I get to hear their take on certain things and how they've been thinking about the world or their place in it. It's endlessly fascinating."