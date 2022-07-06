Jamie Chung Says Having Kids With Husband Bryan Greenberg Made Their Relationship 'Stronger': 'He's Such A Hands-On Dad'

"It totally made [our marriage] stronger, but we did a lot of prep. We did go through therapy together, we talked about as much as I was willing. I was scared, but I was excited but also really scared. So when I get scared, I usually kind of shut down emotionally, but we talked things through, and a lot of planning is required," the 39-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Duracell to help launch the #PowerSafely campaign. "We made sure that our foundation was pretty solid before this next chapter."

"We have the luxury of not taking jobs at the moment and being OK, and I know a lot of families don't have that option," she says. "So, we're very aware of that and we're very grateful that they were born in a time when our business shut down for two or three months. We were able to really spend time together as a family. We were in the trenches together as a family."