OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jamie Dornan
OK LogoNEWS

Jamie Dornan 'Hid' at Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Home After 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Criticism

jamie dornan hid aaron taylor johnsons home fifty shades of grey criticism
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 30 2024, Published 5:11 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Though the risqué Fifty Shades of Grey movies turned Jamie Dornan into an international movie star, he recalled feeling lower than ever after the first flick premiered to rough reviews in 2015.

During an interview for BBC Radio's "Desert Island Discs," the actor explained the criticism couldn't have come at a worse time, as he just earned tons of praise for his role in the thriller series The Fall.

Article continues below advertisement
jamie dornan hid aaron taylor johnsons home fifty shades of grey criticism
Source: mega

Jamie Dornan admitted he went into hiding due to 'Fifty Shades of Grey' criticism.

"[I was] coming off the back of career-altering reviews for The Fall and BAFTA nominations and all the madness The Fall brought to ridicule," the model, 41, spilled.

As more negative reviews came in, the Ireland native felt the need to take his family and retreat from the spotlight.

Article continues below advertisement
jamie dornan hid aaron taylor johnsons home fifty shades of grey criticism
Source: mega

The actor and Dakota Johnson played love interests in the trilogy.

Article continues below advertisement

"I think I hid. [My family] went down to Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson's place," the dad-of-three revealed. "They weren’t there. They let us have their place in the country, and we sort of hid there for a while and shut ourselves off from the world a bit."

Making things ever tougher was the fact that he and costar Dakota Johnson had already signed on for the two sequel movies.

Article continues below advertisement
jamie dornan hid aaron taylor johnsons home fifty shades of grey criticism
Source: mega

Sam Taylor-Johnson directed the first 'Fifty Shades of Grey' movie.

Article continues below advertisement

"It made so much money, so like, films two and three were greenlit overnight," Dornan remembered. "It was a strange thing because there’s a bit of ridicule here, and I’m now contracted to do two more, knowing that there will be much more d---ation to come."

In the end, the Belfast star made it through, and he insisted he doesn't regret taking on the role — however, it does come with some lingering consequences.

MORE ON:
Jamie Dornan
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"I’ve just had very glowing reviews for recent work. And there won’t be any that don’t mention Fifty Shades in them," he stated. "A lot of reviews are like: ‘He’s great, but lest we forget when he wasn’t great here.’"

A few years ago, rumors swirled that the Hollywood hunk was one of the men vying for the role of the new James Bond, but in December 2023, he scoffed at the idea of portraying the iconic character — or any well-known persona — in the future.

Article continues below advertisement
jamie dornan hid aaron taylor johnsons home fifty shades of grey criticism
Source: mega

The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' films are based on a series of books by E.L. James.

Article continues below advertisement

"There’s never going to be anything like Fifty Shades again. It felt very much like its own thing, particularly because it focused in and around s--," Dornan shared. "But there are obviously other jobs that bring insane scrutiny, like superhero stuff, or f------ James Bond — any of that stuff. I’ve done pretty well to avoid that sort of s--- so far."

Article continues below advertisement

Buzzfeed reported on Dornan's radio interview.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.