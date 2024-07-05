10 Jamie Foxx’s Best Movies: 'Django Unchained,' 'Soul' and More
Baby Driver
Directed by Edgar Wright, the 2017 film Baby Driver sees Jamie Foxx as Bats, one of the henchmen of Doc (Kevin Spacey). It revolves around the life of Ansel Elgort’s Baby, Doc’s go-to getaway driver whenever they have a heist to commit.
He attempts to free himself from the group to be with his girlfriend, but Bats catches him.
Collateral
Foxx leads Michael Mann’s Collateral as a Los Angeles cab driver who gets involved in a hitman’s criminal scheme. With that, they need to run from the police and the FBI to keep themselves alive and safe.
The film also features Tom Cruise, Jada Pinkett Smith, Mark Ruffalo, Peter Berg and Irma P. Hall, to name a few.
Django Unchained
In Django Unchained, Foxx plays the role of Django Freeman — a formerly enslaved person who accompanies a German bounty hunter in capturing the Brittle brothers. The duo also embarks on a journey to rescue Django’s wife in Mississippi.
The Quentin Tarantino-directed film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington, Christoph Waltz and Samuel L. Jackson.
Dreamgirls
Based on the 1981 Broadway musical of the same name, Dreamgirls follows the story of three best friends who form the Detroit girl group The Dreams. They receive an offer from a music executive, giving them the chance to become backup singers for a famous singer.
However, the music executive exploits the group and makes one of them the star to gain more fame and fortune.
Foxx stars in the film alongside Jennifer Hudson, Beyoncé, Anika Noni Rose and Eddie Murphy.
Project Power
Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman team up to direct Project Power, a Netflix film that follows the story of a drug dealer, a former soldier and a police officer who aim to stop the distribution of the pill that gives people superpowers for five minutes.
In the film, Foxx stars as Art, a U.S. Army Major and Delta Force operator who can launch heat waves from his body.
Ray
One of Foxx’s best films, Ray shares the life of the legendary musician, Ray Charles, as he pursues a career in the music industry despite losing his vision when he was young. He influences people with his music but still struggles because of his substance abuse.
The biographical musical drama film, directed by Taylor Hackford, covers Charles’ whole life and career until his death.
Soul
Foxx is a middle school teacher who falls into a coma after an accident in the animated film Soul. To reunite his soul and body, he begins his journey to another realm but learns something else during the adventure.
The film also features the voices of Tina Fey, Graham Norton, Phylicia Rashad, Questlove, Angela Bassett, Donnell Rawlings, Rachel House, Zenobia Shroff, Fortune Feimster, Wes Studi, Alice Braga and Richard Ayoade.
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Spider-Man: No Way Home surprises the franchise’s fans with appearances from three famous villains: Electro (Foxx), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina). It also welcomes previous Spider-Man actors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.
Foxx reprises his role from The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
Strays
Foxx, Randall Park and Isla Fisher voice the strays who meet an abandoned dog and plan to get revenge on an abusive owner. The Josh Greenbaum-directed film also includes the voices of Rob Riggle, Sofía Vergara, Josh Gad, Greta Lee, Jimmy Tatro, Jamie Demetriou, Phil Morris, David Herman, Harvey Guillén and Jack De Sanz.
Will Forte, Dan Perrault, Dennis Quaid, Jade Fernandez and Brett Gelman are also part of the cast.
They Cloned Tyrone
Directed by Juel Taylor, They Cloned Tyrone follows the story of three people who try to learn the truth about a government conspiracy: the alleged cloning of individuals. John Boyega and Teyonah Parris join Foxx in the film.