Jamie Foxx Blasts 'Nasty' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Over Vulgar Testimonies in NYC Trial: 'That Was Our Hero'

Jamie Foxx made it clear that he's not a friend of Sean "Diddy" Combs' as his trial rages on.
While performing on stage at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood, Calif., per a video obtained by Urban Hollywood, he couldn't help but make fun of the music mogul, 55.
"I don’t know if he’s going to jail but he’s a nasty motherf------! Am I right? Especially for our community — white people, it’s cool, but Black people, like, that was our hero. All that goddman baby oil, boy," he said to the crowd.
Foxx, 57, then brought up testimonies and how Combs allegedly made his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura do all of these "nasty" things, including allegedly letting a male escort pee in her mouth.
“And then the urine,” he added, before his 31-year-old daughter, Corinne Foxx — who was moderating the Netflix event — decided to cut off her famous father.
“Oh, that’s right. Just let it be. My bad, I’m sorry,” the comedian said.
Jamie continued to take a jab at the rapper.
“Why you so nasty, Diddy? Old nasty motherf------,” he exclaimed.
“‘Take that, Take that.’ That makes you listen to that differently now. What are we taking? ‘Cause I don’t want any of that,” Jamie said, referring to the phrase the Bad Boy Records founder famously said. "For the Black people in here, you know how that hurts us. ‘Cause Diddy was, ‘It’s all about the Benjamins.’ That was our whole culture. Now, ‘It’s all about the baby oil.'”
Sean is currently on trial and facing three charges: racketeering conspiracy; s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.
He has pleaded not guilty.
The hip-hop stars were previously friends, but Jamie recently debunked a rumor going around about them.
Jamie, who had a mysterious health scare in April 2023, joked about his recovery.
“No, Puffy didn’t try to kill me,” Foxx said during The Hollywood Reporter’s Stand-Up Comedy Roundtable.
“I couldn’t get my mind around the fact that I had a stroke. I’m in f------ perfect shape,” he added.
Jamie also went on about another rumor floating around.
“When they [conspiracy theorists] said I was a clone, that made me flip. I’m sitting in the hospital bed, like, ‘These b-------- m------------- are trying to clone me,’” he said.
Jamie joked that things got even weirder when he imagined seeing his “white” clone version walking into his hospital room.
“The next morning, I said, ‘I know what’s up, you’re trying to clone me and make me white so I’ll sell better overseas,’” he quipped.