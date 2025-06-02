Jamie Foxx Blasts 'Nasty' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Over Vulgar Testimonies in NYC Trial: 'That Was Our Hero'

Jamie Foxx made it clear that he's not a friend of Sean "Diddy" Combs' as his trial rages on.

While performing on stage at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood, Calif., per a video obtained by Urban Hollywood, he couldn't help but make fun of the music mogul, 55.

"I don’t know if he’s going to jail but he’s a nasty motherf------! Am I right? Especially for our community — white people, it’s cool, but Black people, like, that was our hero. All that goddman baby oil, boy," he said to the crowd.