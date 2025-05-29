Diddy Trial Bombshell: Security Intervened as Rap Mogul Allegedly 'Attacked' Cassie Ventura at Prince's Party
There was a new jaw-dropping revelation during Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal s-- trafficking and racketeering trial on Thursday, May 29.
Explosive court testimony has exposed a chilling incident where the music mogul allegedly attacked his girlfriend Cassie Ventura during an exclusive party at Prince's legendary estate.
The Testimony
An ex-assistant of Combs, who testified under the pseudonym "Mia" due to her status as an alleged sexual assault victim, recounted how the Bad Boy Records founder flew into a rage when he discovered Cassie had attended the party without his permission.
"Me and Cass just booked it," Mia recounted of sneaking out to the A-list bash sometime in 2011 or 2012.
Upon arriving at the party, Diddy, who was furious, caught up with Cassie and reportedly had her "on the ground."
"It's like he started to attack her but Prince's security swiftly intervened," Mia testified.
Diddy's Alleged Assault
Mia detailed how Combs enforced a rule that forbade her from locking her bedroom door while male security guards were free to do as they pleased.
“Puff said this is my house, no one locks their doors,” she recounted. Testifying in the courtroom, Mia recalled two disturbing occasions during a trip to Turks and Caicos when Cassie felt compelled to flee from Diddy.
One harrowing evening, Ventura came running and screaming, “You gotta help me, he’s going to kill me,” prompting an urgent retreat as the pair barricaded themselves in a room.
In another escape, they ended up lying flat on paddle boards in the ocean as Diddy stormed along the beach, “screaming” and “irate.” Despite the horror she experienced, Mia admitted she never reached out to law enforcement, believing that Combs “was above the police.”
Diddy and Cassie's History
This incident comes amid a whirlwind of bombshell accusations from Ventura, 38, who during her own testimony recounted multiple instances of violent abuse she suffered throughout her tumultuous decade-long relationship with Combs.
The emotional and harrowing testimony described how Combs had not only physically assaulted her but also allegedly left her “gushing blood” from a cut on her face after one of many altercations. When detailing her fraught experience working under Combs from 2009 to 2017, Mia painted a horrifying picture of a “chaotic” and “toxic” environment.
“He’s thrown things at me, he’s thrown me against the wall, he’s thrown me into a pool, he’s thrown an ice bucket on my head,” she disclosed.
She also claimed, “He has slammed my arm into a door and he’s also … sexually assaulted me.”
Inside the Trial
Combs, 55, is currently on trial for federal charges of s-- trafficking and racketeering. If convicted, he faces a staggering sentence of up to life in prison.
The rapper maintains his innocence and pleaded not guilty to all charges.