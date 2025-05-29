Diddy Trial Bombshell: Security Intervened as Rap Mogul Allegedly 'Attacked' Cassie Ventura at Prince's Party

An ex-assistant of Combs, who testified under the pseudonym "Mia" due to her status as an alleged sexual assault victim, recounted how the Bad Boy Records founder flew into a rage when he discovered Cassie had attended the party without his permission.

"Me and Cass just booked it," Mia recounted of sneaking out to the A-list bash sometime in 2011 or 2012.

Upon arriving at the party, Diddy, who was furious, caught up with Cassie and reportedly had her "on the ground."

"It's like he started to attack her but Prince's security swiftly intervened," Mia testified.