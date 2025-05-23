Jamie Foxx Debunks Rumor That Sean 'Diddy' Combs Tried to 'Kill Him': 'That Made Me Flip!'
Jamie Foxx is addressing wild rumors that Sean “Diddy” Combs had something to do with his mysterious 2023 medical scare.
With Combs currently facing legal trouble related to s-- trafficking charges, Foxx revisited the issue while joking about what he saw online during his recovery.
“No, Puffy didn’t try to kill me,” Foxx said during The Hollywood Reporter’s Stand-Up Comedy Roundtable.
“I couldn’t get my mind around the fact that I had a stroke. I’m in f------ perfect shape,” he added.
But that wasn’t the only crazy rumor floating around.
“When they [conspiracy theorists] said I was a clone, that made me flip. I’m sitting in the hospital bed, like, ‘These b-------- m------------- are trying to clone me,’” he said.
Foxx joked that things got even weirder when he imagined seeing his “white” clone version walking into his hospital room.
“The next morning, I said, ‘I know what’s up, you’re trying to clone me and make me white so I’ll sell better overseas,’” he said with a laugh.
He said even his psychiatrist checked in on him during that time. “Am I all right or am I all white? I saw you trying to get the white m------------ Jamie Foxx and it ain’t going to happen,” he told them.
As OK! previously reported, Choke No Joke, who attended one of Foxx's stand-up shows in October 2024 for his Netflix release, claimed that the Bad Boy Records founder was behind the comedian’s health scare.
The videographer said Foxx supposedly told the crowd he was “the one who called the FBI” on Combs before the feds raided his home in March.
“I don’t think he was joking,” Choke No Joke said. “Y’all can determine was he joking or not when you see the show, ’cause to me — I’m a new comedian, right? … I know when somebody’s setting up a punchline, and I know when you’re serious.”
Back in December 2024, Foxx referenced Combs again in his Netflix comedy special, cracking jokes about his brush with death.
“It was hot in that tunnel. I thought, s---, have I gone to the wrong place? I looked at the end of the tunnel and I thought I saw the devil saying come on… or was that Puffy?” he said, referring to Combs, who was arrested in September 2024 and hit with charges of racketeering, s-- trafficking, and more.
"I'm f-------- around, but if that was Puffy he had a flaming bottle of Johnson and… no, I'm just kidding,” he teased.
At the time, he also poked fun at the internet theory that Combs wanted him dead.
“The internet said Puffy was trying to kill me, that’s what the internet was saying,” Foxx recalled. “I know what you thinking, ‘Diddy?’”
“H--- no, I left them parties early,” Foxx added, bringing up the record producer’s infamous bashes.
The Soul star said he always ducked out by 9 p.m. “since something [didn't] look right” at those events — which have been alleged to include wild s-- parties known as “Freak Offs.”
“It’s slippery in here,” he joked, referencing court documents that said investigators found “more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.”