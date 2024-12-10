or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > Jamie Foxx
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Jamie Foxx Reveals He Had a 'Brain Bleed That Led to a Stroke' in Netflix Special: 'I Don't Remember 20 Days'

jamie foxx wheelchair
Source: mega

Jamie Foxx said he had a 'brain bleed that led to a stroke' in his new Netflix special, which released on December 10.

By:

Dec. 10 2024, Published 7:35 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jamie Foxx is sharing details about what really happened to him when he was hospitalized for an unknown reason in 2023.

In his new Netflix comedy special, What Had Happened Was..., which released on Tuesday, December 10, the star, 56, said he was saved at Piedmont Hospital.

Article continues below advertisement
jamie foxx brain bleed stroke netflix special
Source: mega

The star shared more details about his health crisis in his Netflix special.

Article continues below advertisement

“April 11, I was having a bad headache, and I asked my boy for Aspirin. I realized quickly that when you’re in a medical emergency, your boys don’t know what the f--- to do,” Foxx joked.

Foxx then said before he could take the Aspirin, he remained unconscious for weeks.

Article continues below advertisement

“I don’t remember 20 days,” Foxx said before admitting his friends took him to a doctor in Atlanta who gave him a cortisone shot and sent him back home.

“What the f--- is that?” Foxx quipped. “I don’t know if you can do Yelps for doctors, but that’s half a star.”

Article continues below advertisement
jamie foxx brain bleed stroke netflix special
Source: mega

Jamie Foxx said his sister Deidra Dixon stepped in and brought him to the hospital in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

However, his sister Deidra Dixon stepped in, as she knew something was wrong with the Soul star.

“She says, ‘Get him in the car. That ain’t my brother right there,'” Foxx said. “She drove around — she didn’t know anything about Piedmont Hospital, but she had a hunch that some angels [were] in there.”

Article continues below advertisement

At the hospital, a doctor told Dixon that Foxx was "having a brain bleed that has led to a stroke," and if they didn't operate him as soon as possible, he would die.

"My sister knelt down outside the operating room and prayed the whole time,” Foxx said.

“I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light.” Foxx said about being unconscious before joking: “It was hot in that tunnel. S---, am I going to the wrong place in this motherf-------? Because I looked at the end of the tunnel, and I thought I saw the Devil like, ‘C’mon.’ Or is that Puffy [Sean Combs]?”

MORE ON:
Jamie Foxx

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
jamie foxx brain bleed stroke netflix special
Source: mega

Jamie Foxx got emotional during the special, which dropped on December 10.

Article continues below advertisement

After the procedure, the doctor told Dixon that Foxx "may be able to make a full recovery, but it's going to be the worst year of his life. That's what it was."

As a result, Foxx said Dixon and his daughter Corinne Foxx "cut it all off" and made sure to protect the singer from the world.

"They didn’t want you to see me like that. And I didn’t want you to see me like that,” Jamie said as he got visibly emotional. “I want you to see me like this.”

Article continues below advertisement
jamie foxx brain bleed stroke netflix special
Source: mega

Jamie Foxx said the recovery was tough.

Article continues below advertisement

When he woke up at a Chicago rehabilitation center on May 4, he couldn't come to terms with being in a wheelchair — or the fact that he had a stroke.

“I couldn’t wipe my own a--,” Jamie said of the tough recovery process.

Article continues below advertisement

“I lost everything, but the only thing I could hold onto was my sense of humor,” he added.

Jamie ended things on a positive note as he thanked the audience and his family and friends for being by his side during that time.

“Thank you for my body. Thank you for my soul," he sang before wrapping up the set.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.