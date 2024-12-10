Jamie Foxx Reveals He Had a 'Brain Bleed That Led to a Stroke' in Netflix Special: 'I Don't Remember 20 Days'
Jamie Foxx is sharing details about what really happened to him when he was hospitalized for an unknown reason in 2023.
In his new Netflix comedy special, What Had Happened Was..., which released on Tuesday, December 10, the star, 56, said he was saved at Piedmont Hospital.
“April 11, I was having a bad headache, and I asked my boy for Aspirin. I realized quickly that when you’re in a medical emergency, your boys don’t know what the f--- to do,” Foxx joked.
Foxx then said before he could take the Aspirin, he remained unconscious for weeks.
“I don’t remember 20 days,” Foxx said before admitting his friends took him to a doctor in Atlanta who gave him a cortisone shot and sent him back home.
“What the f--- is that?” Foxx quipped. “I don’t know if you can do Yelps for doctors, but that’s half a star.”
However, his sister Deidra Dixon stepped in, as she knew something was wrong with the Soul star.
“She says, ‘Get him in the car. That ain’t my brother right there,'” Foxx said. “She drove around — she didn’t know anything about Piedmont Hospital, but she had a hunch that some angels [were] in there.”
At the hospital, a doctor told Dixon that Foxx was "having a brain bleed that has led to a stroke," and if they didn't operate him as soon as possible, he would die.
"My sister knelt down outside the operating room and prayed the whole time,” Foxx said.
“I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light.” Foxx said about being unconscious before joking: “It was hot in that tunnel. S---, am I going to the wrong place in this motherf-------? Because I looked at the end of the tunnel, and I thought I saw the Devil like, ‘C’mon.’ Or is that Puffy [Sean Combs]?”
After the procedure, the doctor told Dixon that Foxx "may be able to make a full recovery, but it's going to be the worst year of his life. That's what it was."
As a result, Foxx said Dixon and his daughter Corinne Foxx "cut it all off" and made sure to protect the singer from the world.
"They didn’t want you to see me like that. And I didn’t want you to see me like that,” Jamie said as he got visibly emotional. “I want you to see me like this.”
When he woke up at a Chicago rehabilitation center on May 4, he couldn't come to terms with being in a wheelchair — or the fact that he had a stroke.
“I couldn’t wipe my own a--,” Jamie said of the tough recovery process.
“I lost everything, but the only thing I could hold onto was my sense of humor,” he added.
Jamie ended things on a positive note as he thanked the audience and his family and friends for being by his side during that time.
“Thank you for my body. Thank you for my soul," he sang before wrapping up the set.