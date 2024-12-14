NEWS Jamie Foxx, 57, Is 'Recovering' After He Was Hit in Mouth With Glass During Fight at High-End Restaurant in L.A. Source: MEGA Jamie Foxx was allegedly involved in a fight at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills.

What a memorable birthday dinner. According to a report, on Friday, December 13, Jamie Foxx was involved in a fight at L.A. hotspot Mr. Chow and was injured.

Source: MEGA According to his spokesperson, 'someone from another table threw a glass that hit' Jamie Foxx 'in the mouth.'

“Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth. He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands,” a spokesperson for the Oscar winner stated. Police sources revealed the authorities were called to the high-end restaurant at 10 p.m. to address a fight occurring inside. Though the details of what exactly occurred are unclear, Foxx was reportedly a part of the situation. However, he left the scene before the cops showed up.

The assault report filed from the incident had the Django Unchained star’s name listed. The comedian was at the establishment alongside his daughters Corinne and Anelise Foxx, and ex Kristin Grannis.

Source: MEGA Police were called due to the incident. However, Jamie Foxx left before they arrived.

As OK! previously reported, the shocking altercation came after Jamie finally revealed details behind his mysterious 2023 hospitalization during his new Netflix comedy special, What Had Happened Was..., which aired on Tuesday, December 10. “April 11, I was having a bad headache, and I asked my boy for Aspirin. I realized quickly that when you’re in a medical emergency, your boys don’t know what the f--- to do,” Jamie began.

The father-of-two shared he has no memory from after that moment. “I don’t remember 20 days,” Jamie spilled, adding how his pals took him to a doctor in Atlanta who gave him a cortisone shot and sent him back home.

Source: MEGA An assault report indicated Jamie Foxx as a party involved in the squabble.

“What the f--- is that?” he exclaimed. “I don’t know if you can do Yelps for doctors, but that’s half a star.” Jamie’s sister Deidra Dixon took matters into her own hands after realized there was more going on with the Soul alum.

“She says, ‘Get him in the car. That ain’t my brother right there,'” Jamie recalled. “She drove around — she didn’t know anything about Piedmont Hospital, but she had a hunch that some angels [were] in there.” The doctor told Deidra her brother was "having a brain bleed that has led to a stroke," and they must immediately operate on him or he will die.

Source: MEGA Jamie Foxx was accompanied by daughters Corinne and Anelise Foxx, and his ex Kristin Grannis.

"My sister knelt down outside the operating room and prayed the whole time,” Jamie stated. “I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light,” Jamie added, before quipping, “It was hot in that tunnel. S---, am I going to the wrong place in this motherf-------? Because I looked at the end of the tunnel, and I thought I saw the Devil like, ‘C’mon.’ Or is that Puffy [Sean Combs]?”

The physician then told Jamie he "may be able to make a full recovery, but it's going to be the worst year of his life. That's what it was." Jamie said his sibling and Corrine decided it was best to keep his condition out of the media.

"They didn’t want you to see me like that. And I didn’t want you to see me like that,” Jamie emotionally said. “I want you to see me like this.” Jamie recalled how difficult it was to come to terms with lack of mobility when he woke up on May 4, 2023. “I couldn’t wipe my own a--,” he remembered. “I lost everything, but the only thing I could hold onto was my sense of humor.”